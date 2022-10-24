Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Alban Arts Center in St. Albans has selected and announced its cast and crew for the December stage performances of “Rent.”

Performers include Jacob Fleck as Mark, Andrew Edwards as Roger, Heather Allen as Mimi, Megan Sydnor as Joanne, Roza Beller as Maureen, Quincy Smith as Tom Collins, Kat Biller as Angel, and Caden Chapman as Benny. Ensemble cast members include: Natasha Allen, Tara Dotson, Hope Griffith, Caroline Mclaury, Ava Pierson, Rhonda Rogombe, Taylor Shaw, Chris Terpening, Christin Wesley, and Brittany Westfall.

Tags

Recommended for you