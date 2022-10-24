The Alban Arts Center in St. Albans has selected and announced its cast and crew for the December stage performances of “Rent.”
Performers include Jacob Fleck as Mark, Andrew Edwards as Roger, Heather Allen as Mimi, Megan Sydnor as Joanne, Roza Beller as Maureen, Quincy Smith as Tom Collins, Kat Biller as Angel, and Caden Chapman as Benny. Ensemble cast members include: Natasha Allen, Tara Dotson, Hope Griffith, Caroline Mclaury, Ava Pierson, Rhonda Rogombe, Taylor Shaw, Chris Terpening, Christin Wesley, and Brittany Westfall.
“Rent” performances are scheduled at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, at 8 p.m. on Dec. 9-10 and 16-17 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 18. Tickets cost $17 for adults and $12 for students and seniors; they can be ordered via albanartscenter.com.
Preceding “Rent” will be Thornton Wilder’s most often produced play, “Our Town.” It will be presented on the Alban stage at 8 p.m. Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.
“Our Town”’s cast includes Chris Terpening, Kerry Bart, Sophie Alexander, Ethan Hodge, Jennifer Anderson, Ronda King, Lucien Sammons, Lily Rhodes, Seth Vannoy, Fiona Sullivan, Christopher Sears, Greg Morris, Tara Dotson, Wyatt Hanna, David McBrayer, and Erin Carico.
Tickets for “Our Town,” which are $17 for adults and $12 for students and seniors, are also available from the Alban Arts Center’s website listed above or by calling 304-721-8896. Group rates are available for groups of more than 10 persons.