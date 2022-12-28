The Alban Arts Academy in St. Albans is accepting enrollments for its spring 2023 semester of performing arts classes that get underway on Jan. 9.
All classes cost $225 for the entire 12-week semester; some have additional supply fees. A $25 “early bird” discount will be applied to enrollments made before Jan. 9. A 10% discount will also be offered for those who register for two or more classes within the same household.
Scholarships are available. Scholarship forms must be submitted to the Alban by 5 p.m. Jan. 7.
Online registration is free and reserves students’ spots in classes. The balance of tuition will be due in person on the first day of class or a payment agreement may be arranged on the online registration form.
Registration and scholarship forms are available at www.albanartscenter.com/academy.
All classes will be held at the Alban Arts Academy, 2121 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans.
The classes to be offered for the spring semester include:r
Pre-K Intro to Theatre
A beginning course that introduces young artists to many different avenues of theatre, including, but not limited to, acting, directing, playwriting, and costuming. Mondays, 5:30-6:15 p.m.
Musical Theatre, second through sixth grades
Students will explore vocal range and style, supportive breath technique, and audition skills according to their personal development as a vocalist. Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Intro to Stage Management, ninth-12 grades
A course for high school students designed to introduce stage managing principles and the beginning-to-end responsibilities for the stage manager. Mondays, 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Musical Theatre, seventh-12th grades
Students will explore vocal range and style, supportive breath technique, and sharpen their audition skills according to their personal development as a vocalist. Mondays, 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Improv, seventh-12th grades
Students will play a variety of games that improve their ability to interact within improvised scenes and think quickly on their feet. Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Stage Make-up: fifth grade-adult
Students will learn how to safely and effectively apply makeup to themselves and others. The class will begin with the basics of application, shadow, highlight, color, and more, and will progress into more advanced techniques such as old age, fantasy, cuts and bruises, beard creation, and more. Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. (This class requires an additional $100 make-up supply fee.)
Improv, second-sixth grades
Students play a variety of games that improve their ability to interact within improvised scenes. Tuesdays, 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Stage Craft, sixth grade-adult
An introduction to the behind–the–scenes world of technical theatre. Students will learn to use hand/power tools in set construction, set painting, lighting/sound design, and prop making. They will then use their new–found skills in the practical application of assisting in creating the sets for the performance showcase. Students should be prepared for physical activity such as climbing ladders and wear closed-toe shoes to class for safety. Tuesdays, 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Classical Acting, fifth grade-adult
This class will focus on the performance and understanding of Classical Theatre (Pre-1800). The works of Shakespeare, Sophocles, Molière, and Marlowe will be used. Tuesdays, 8-9 p.m.
Acting, sixth-eighth grades
This class will explore the fundamentals of acting through monologue and scene study. Actors will learn to build their characters from the ground up by engaging with their physical senses, the given circumstances, and each other. Students will build an “actor’s toolkit” of skills and vocabulary used in the professional theatre industry while having fun and growing their individual artistry. One class in the 12-week semester will be dedicated to an introductory stagecraft lesson, where students will be introduced to theater safety rules and learn foundational production skills. Wednesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Acting ninth-12 grades and advancing acting
Designed with both new and experienced actors in mind, this class will focus on discussing many of the aspects of acting. From script analysis to character work, students will explore varying methods actors use to create their art, with a major focus on movement and vocal techniques. Wednesday, 6:45-8:15 p.m.
Acting, first-fifth grades
To get students comfortable on stage, this class will explore theatre basics such as character, voice, memorization, and confidence. Students will take part in a variety of acting exercises to find their strengths and weaknesses, then work on honing those skills by working on a short play that will be presented at the showcase at the end of the semester. Students must be able to read. Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Acting 1.5
Students must have taken two or more semesters of Acting first-fifth grades. Thursdays, 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Advanced Puppetry
This class will focus on the creation of a one-of-a-kind foam hand puppet, as well as the creation of a puppet show. The puppet show will include voiceover work as well as hand puppet manipulation. This class is for individuals who have taken Intro to Puppetry or with special permission from the instructor. There is also an additional $40 supply fee for foam and fabrics.
Arts Academy class instructors will include Adam Bryan, Marlette Carter, Mariah Plante, Brody Potter, Chelsey Lilly, and Jeff Bukovinsky.
The academy’s Tech Week is scheduled for March 27 through March 31. Class schedules will change during Tech Week; students will be required to attend more than one night of classes to prepare for their final presentations in the Spring 2023 Showcase. The Showcase will be presented on April 1 and April 2.