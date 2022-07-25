Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Alban Arts Center will host the local premiere of a regionally created television series, “equity ... a new show from the mind of mike murdock,” on Saturday, July 30, at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.

“equity ... a new show from the mind of mike murdock”’s pilot, to be shown, is a “dramedy” about a fictional regional theater troupe, performed by the real-life Alchemy Theatre Troupe based in Huntington and Barboursville.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you