The Alban Arts Center will host the local premiere of a regionally created television series, “equity ... a new show from the mind of mike murdock,” on Saturday, July 30, at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
“equity ... a new show from the mind of mike murdock”’s pilot, to be shown, is a “dramedy” about a fictional regional theater troupe, performed by the real-life Alchemy Theatre Troupe based in Huntington and Barboursville.
Mike Murdock, from whose mind the production originated, is the Alchemy Theatre Troupe’s artistic director and said the first two episodes of “equity,” each about an hour in length, will be shown. He added that the project has a long history to fruition.
“We were trying to do Alchemy productions during COVID-19, but since we couldn’t perform in front of people, we sort of pivoted toward film,” Murdock explained last week. “We made a feature film of Noel Coward’s play ‘Hay Fever’ during the first year of COVID. That seemed to go over pretty well — we won some film festival stuff with it.”
Rather than make an encore film, the Alchemy troupe decided to produce a television show using local talent and production people. “Nobody’s making TV; there are a lot of filmmakers in Huntington these days, especially now that Marshall has a film production program,” Murdock said.
Which was a homecoming of sorts, he noted. “In 2007, I came up with the opening scene of ‘equity’ — though it wasn’t called that then — while I was in the theatre department at Marshall. After that, I lived in L.A. for three years.”
He reunited with the Marshall theatre program and ‘equity’ came to life there. “The first scene in the first episode is what I wrote in 2007. I wrote about the back stages of the Marshall theater, but I never thought I’d be able to actually shoot it. Fourteen or 15 years later, school has just ended for the semester, and Marshall was very gracious in letting us use their space.
“I pitched it to the board, they OK’ed it, and I finished the script,” Murdock said. “It’s about all of the backstage antics in the theater that maybe other people don’t know about it. It’s a workplace comedy/drama type, but it’s not only for people who know about the theater. I wanted to make it for everybody. The jokes are pretty universal, some of the problems in the workplace can be about any workplace. I didn’t want to make it about the plays; you never see them. It’s about the relationships of the people in it — they just happen to be in theatre.”
While the Equity Theatre is a fictional place, “it’s based on every theater I’ve ever worked for,” he said. “I’ve taken all of the ridiculous things that have happened and slapped them together. I think it made for a good first couple of episodes.”
Alban Arts Center Managing Director Adam Bryan said “equity ...” is a showcase of local talent that shouldn’t be missed. “The Alban is always thrilled to be working with other local theater companies,” he said of his immediate willingness to host the showing. “Theater, after all, is the most collaborative of all the art forms. We have worked with Alchemy on several projects in the past, and the work they create is always top notch.
“During the height of the pandemic,” Bryan continued, “the Alban and Alchemy both had to find new and creative ways to keep making art, and when Alchemy did ‘Hay Fever’ last year, the Alban jumped at the opportunity to be one of the venues to show the film.
“I, personally, was very impressed with the quality of the production. Not that I expected anything but great from all the folks at Alchemy, but they really created a great-looking and sounding piece, and I expect ‘equity’ to be just as good if not better. The talent they have on stage/screen is just as great as the talent they have behind the curtain/camera.
“The lines between theater and film got blurred a little in the last couple years, and the Alban is super excited and proud to be showcasing some of the work that is pushing both art forms forward,” Bryan said.
Saturday’s Alban performance will begin at 7 p.m. Another screening is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium of Huntington City Hall in Huntington. Tickets are $15 each at both of the venues.
The multi-episode television show made its world premiere on June 25 at Pullman Square in Huntington.
Murdock said he hopes to eventually make ‘equity’ available on a streaming service — and possibly add more episodes.
“Our goal was to have 10 episodes a season, Netflix style,” he said. “We put together a writers’ room to has out what happens in those episodes. The plan is divvy it out to those writers and have them produce a script, then I’d edit it to be everything I needed it to be.”
Inasmuch as the Alchemy Theatre Troupe performs and produces year round — the West Virginia Shakespeare Festival later this summer is under its aegis, for example — scheduling time and other resources to continue the series is a formidable consideration.
“There are some festivals out there that pitch specifically for TV shows. We may try to enter in some of those and see if we get any love. It would be great to get it in front of the right people. I’m very proud of it and hope we can get some backing and get the rest of it done,” Murdock said.
To order advance tickets or learn more about the production, go to thisisequity.com or www.alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/equity. Tickets are also available at albantickets.com.