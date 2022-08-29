The Alban Arts Center in St. Albans and the West Side-based Children’s Theatre of Charleston have selected and announced their casts for their respective October and November stage productions.
The Alban Arts Center’s cast members for its fall, two-weekend production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” include Chris Terpening as the Stage Manager, Kerry Bart as Dr. Gibbs, Sophie Alexander as Joe Crowell, Ethan Hodge as Howie Newsome, Jennifer Anderson as Mrs. Gibbs, Ronda King as Mrs. Webb, Lucien Sammons as George Gibbs, Lily Rhodes as Rebecca Gibbs, Seth Vannoy as Wally Webb, Fiona Sullivan as Emily Webb, Christopher Sears as Professor Willard, Greg Morris as Mr. Webb, Tara Dotson as Woman in the Balcony, Wyatt Hanna as Man in the Auditorium, Lily Rhodes as Lady in the Box, David McBrayer as Simon Stimson, Erin Carico as Mrs. Soames, Wyatt Hanna as Constable Warren, Seth Vannoy as Si Crowell, Ethan Hodge and Sophie Alexander as Baseball Players, Sophie Alexander as Sam Craig, Chris Sears as Joe Stoddard, Ethan Hodge as Mr. Carter and Man Among the Dead, and Tara Dotson as Woman Among the Dead.
“Our Town” will be presented at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 and Nov. 4 and 5, with 2 p.m. performances on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
Prior to “Our Town,” the Alban will present “The Little Prince” on Sept. 16-18 and Sept. 23-25.
The Children’s Theatre of Charleston’s cast for its production of “Treasure Island” includes Ariana Choueiri as Balfour, Sylvia Pierson as Cuthbert, Jo Singletary as Jim Hawkins, Caden Chapman as Squire Trelawney, Emma Grace Hutchinson as Mrs. Hawkins; Elijah Kiser as Captain Silver, Malia Saar as Dirk, Ethan Hodge as Black Dog, Raelynn Hanning and Josh Peterson as Jukes, Elijah Cinco as Hawkeye, Gabi Breinig as Morgan, Simone French as Cullen, Paige Workman and Nadia Miller as hands and other pirates, Toby McClanahan as Bill Bones, Ward Watson as Ben Gunn, Maddie McDonald as Mrs. Snodgrass, and Charlotte Hayes as Mrs. Whittles.
Portraying townspeople/pirates will be McCartney Raider, Penelope Christian, Jilli Arthur, Anna Chestnut, Maebree Osborne, Cadyn Donovan, Nate Pritt, Lauren Knapp, Lucia Merritt, John Henry Dunlap, Claire Wood, Hattie Slate, Sophie Newby, Fenix Watts, Lydia McCallister, Lucy Roth Boettner, Sidney Roth Boettner, and Nyaira Sanders.
“Treasure Island” will be performed Oct. 6 through Oct. 9. For tickets or additional information, visit ctoc.org.
Observing its 90th anniversary in 2022, the Children’s Theatre of Charleston will also conduct auditions for its December holiday musical, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Oct. 15 and 16, at its workshop, 115 Spring St. in Charleston. More information is available on the CTOC website listed above.