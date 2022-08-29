Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Alban Arts Center in St. Albans and the West Side-based Children’s Theatre of Charleston have selected and announced their casts for their respective October and November stage productions.

The Alban Arts Center’s cast members for its fall, two-weekend production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” include Chris Terpening as the Stage Manager, Kerry Bart as Dr. Gibbs, Sophie Alexander as Joe Crowell, Ethan Hodge as Howie Newsome, Jennifer Anderson as Mrs. Gibbs, Ronda King as Mrs. Webb, Lucien Sammons as George Gibbs, Lily Rhodes as Rebecca Gibbs, Seth Vannoy as Wally Webb, Fiona Sullivan as Emily Webb, Christopher Sears as Professor Willard, Greg Morris as Mr. Webb, Tara Dotson as Woman in the Balcony, Wyatt Hanna as Man in the Auditorium, Lily Rhodes as Lady in the Box, David McBrayer as Simon Stimson, Erin Carico as Mrs. Soames, Wyatt Hanna as Constable Warren, Seth Vannoy as Si Crowell, Ethan Hodge and Sophie Alexander as Baseball Players, Sophie Alexander as Sam Craig, Chris Sears as Joe Stoddard, Ethan Hodge as Mr. Carter and Man Among the Dead, and Tara Dotson as Woman Among the Dead.

