A pair of dweebs are trying to vacation in the woods when they discover a crashed spaceship. They help the injured alien, who turns into a beautiful woman the next morning. Then with the help of their hillbilly friends, the three take on the space preacher.
That is the premise described for “Space Preachers: The Musical,” based on the 1990 Troma science-fiction cult comedy film “Strangest Dreams: Invasion of the Space Preachers.”
The Alban Arts Center in St. Albans will conduct video and in-person auditions for its April stage production of “Space Preachers: The Musical” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.
All video auditions must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Those auditioning via video will need to prepare a short song selection as well as a short monologue. Those auditioning in person will need to prepare a short song as well; a monologue is not required but still encouraged. Scenes from the script will be present for cold reads.
In-person auditions will take place at the Alban Arts Academy, 2121 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. Parking is available on Greenbrier Street and at St. Albans High School across the street.
Available character roles include:
• Walter Bennet, middle-age nebbish, dentist, kind, best friend of Rick
• Rick Lowrey, middle-age, smart aleck dentist, best friend of Walt
• Alien/Nova, beautiful, powerful intergalactic bounty hunter
• The Rev. Lash, charismatic evil incarnate, preacher, alien in human disguise
• Brother Jacob, Lash henchman, alien in human disguise
• Brother John, Lash henchman, alien in human disguise
• Johnny Angel, Elvis-looking, cool rockabilly
• Drema, super hillbilly sexy
• Rhonda, super hillbilly sexy
• Vic 20, fanatical survivalist
• Heidi, hippie, Earth Mother, partner of Vic
• Gas Station Lady
• Eric Von Frye, owner/proprietor of “House of Dung”
• Fritz Von Frye, owner/proprietor of “House of Dung”
• Charlie, bar owner
• Frank, human antagonist, super-redneck
• Bar Patron #1
• Bar Patron #2
• Truman Gator, older, unkept, huckster store owner
• Hippie Commune Members
• Locals, Barflies, Congregation
• Archeologist #1
• Archeologist #2
• Camera Person #1
• Camera Person #2.
Those wishing to audition, either in person or virtually, are required to fill out an audition form at forms.gle/j85YoQqvRDVnPXBG6.
“Space Preachers: The Musical” features music and lyrics by Mark Scarpelli and book by Daniel Boyd.
The musical will be presented at the Alban Arts Center April 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 and May 1. For tickets or further details, visit albanartscenter.com, call 304-721-8896 or direct email correspondence to albanarts@gmail.com.
The Alban Arts Center is also scheduled to host a stage production of “James and the Giant Peach” on Feb. 18-20 and 25-27. Planned future productions at the Alban include “Fairview” over the first two weekends in June, “the Little Prince” in September, Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Our Town” in October and “Rent” in December. More information regarding these productions is also posted on the Alban Arts Center’s website.