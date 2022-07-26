The Alban Arts Academy and Alban Arts Center in St. Albans will hold a youth performing arts camp and auditions for its October productions of “Our Town” among its August activities.
Performing Arts Camp
A “Play in a Week” Performing Arts Camp will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, through Friday, Aug. 5, at the Alban Arts Academy.
The Performing Arts Camp is open to fifth through 12th grade students. Campers will rehearse, design, and produce a play that will be presented in a Friends and Family Performance at 3 p.m. Aug. 5.
Students should wear loose-fitting clothing that is appropriate for painting as well as movement and dance. Students should wear athletic or dance shoes. Dressing is layers will ensure comfort when going from a physical warm-up to props design.
Students are required to bring a refillable water bottle; the Arts Academy will provide filtered water. The Arts Academy will also provide an afternoon snack at no additional cost. Students may bring a pack lunch (lunches must include icepacks). Students can also order a pack lunch from the Alban Arts Academy for $5 per day (pack lunches include pizza/burgers/tacos/etc., with chips, cookie, fruit, and bottled water). The academy also sells concessions, including soda, candy, and chips; all items are $1.
The cost is $200 per camper. The camp will have a 40-student maximum enrollment.
For more information about the camp or to register, visit forms.gle/3MDiU9MZ6C4jieZv9 or contact Alban Director of Education Leah Turley by calling/texting her at 304-546-3028 or emailing leahnturley@gmail.com.
The Alban Arts Academy is located at 2121 Kanawha Terrace in the former First Christian Church building, across the street from St. Albans High School.
‘Our Town’
Adam Bryan will direct the Alban’s stage production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.” Auditions for the show will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
Audition registrations can be made at forms.gle/9TYqJk78uC7iadSw5
Actors auditioning can prepare a short monologue if desired, but it is not required. Bryan will have everyone either perform their monologue or read a provided one as well as read form the script with other actors. Everyone is asked to arrive at the scheduled start time of auditions and be prepared to stay at least an hour, possibly two.
“Our Town” performance dates are Oct. 14-16 and Oct. 21-23.