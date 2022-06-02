Onsite auditions for the September stage production of "The Little Prince" will take place at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans later this month.
Audition times and dates are 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 25, and noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, at the theater at 65 Olde Main Plaza.
Video auditions are also available now and can be submitted through June 26. The link for the audition form can be found on the Alban Facebook page or the "Auditions: The Little Prince" page on Facebook.
Information about the auditions, both in-person and via video, is also available by contacting "The Little Prince" director, Mariah Plante, at mariahplante@gmail.com.
"This is a flexible cast script with speaking and non-speaking roles available for actors 8 years old and older," Plante said. "All roles are gender nonspecific and open to actors of all backgrounds and experience levels."
Rehearsals will be held weekdays at the Alban, most often from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Many actors will not be called for every rehearsal, depending on their role.
Based on the children’s book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and adapted by Rick Cummins and John Schouler, "The Little Prince" will be performed at the Alban Sept. 16-18 and Sept. 23-25. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. for the Friday and Saturday performances and 2 p.m. for the Sunday performances. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students; they can be purchased at www.albanartscenter.com.
"The Little Prince" tells the story of a world-weary and disenchanted Aviator whose sputtering plane strands him in the Sahara Desert and a mysterious, regal "little man" who appears and asks him to "Please, sir, draw me a sheep." During their two weeks together in the desert, the Little Prince tells the Aviator about his adventures through the galaxy, the people he meets along his journey and their peculiar ways.
From each, he gains a unique insight which he shares with the Aviator. At length, the pair must return home -- each with a new understanding of how to laugh, cry, and love again.
Available roles in the production include:
• The Aviator: A lonely pilot/narrator who, while stranded in the desert, befriends the Little Prince.
• The Little Prince: After leaving his home planet and his beloved Rose, the Little Prince journeys around the universe, ending up on Earth. Frequently perplexed by the behavior of grown-ups, the Little Prince symbolizes the hope, love, innocence, and insight of childhood that lie dormant inside everyone.
• The Rose: A fickle flower who has trouble expressing her love for the Little Prince and, consequently, drives him away. Simultaneously vain and naive, she informs the Little Prince of her love for him too late to stop his departure.
• The King: Claims to rule the entire universe. While not unkindly, the king's power is empty. He is able to command people to do only what they would already do.
• Conceited Man: Lonely and craves admiration from all who pass by. However, only by being alone is he assured of being the richest and best-looking man of his planet.
• The Businessman: Too busy even to greet his visitor, the Businessman owns all the stars, yet he cannot remember what they are called and contributes nothing to them.
• The Lamplighter: The most complex figure the Little Prince encounters before landing on Earth. At first, the Lamplighter appears to be yet another ridiculous character with no real purpose, but his sense of duty earns him the Little Prince's admiration and respect.
• The Geographer: Apparently well-read, he refuses to learn about his own planet, saying it is a job for explorers.
• The Fox: Although the Fox asks the Little Prince to tame him, the Fox is, in some ways, the more knowledgeable of the two characters and offers the Little Prince simple but startling profound insights about life.
• The Snake: A yellow, poisonous creature the Little Prince meets in the desert.
• Desert Flower: A single bloom in the middle of the Sahara Desert who pities human beings for lacking roots.
• Special Movement Ensemble: Four to eight actors who, through stylized movement and prop use, will illustrate and embody the world of their play, creating elaborate sunsets, starry skies, windswept dunes, and the illusion of flight.