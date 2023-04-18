The Alban Arts Center will open a two-weekend run for its stage production of “Children of Eden” on Friday in St. Albans.
“Children of Eden” cast members include:
• Father: Chris Sutton
• Adam/Japheth: Ethan Grose
• Noah/Cain: Clay Strohmenger
• Eve/Aysha: Caroline McLaury
• Mama Noah: Jenn Scott
• Abel/Ham: Elijah Kiser
• Seth/Shem: Joseph Singletary
• Aphra: Dulce Vance
• Yonah: Sidney Wolfe
• Young Cain: Seth Vannoy
• Young Abel: Garrett Hughes
• Snake: Hudson Leach, Cassidy Smith, Beatrice Kime, Rachel Bostic, Amanda West, and Eve West
• Storytellers/Ensemble: Janelle West, Jennifer Anderson, Tara Dotson, Doris Loftis, Dulce Vance, Evelyn Forget, Susanna Morris, Anne Davis, and Bri Parks.
“Children of Eden” will be presented at 7 p.m. April 21-22 and April 28-29 and 2 p.m. April 23 and April 30 at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. For tickets or further information about the production, visit www.albanartscenter.com or call 304-721-8896.
Auditions will also be held this weekend for the Alban’s summer production of “Bustown.” Audition times and dates are 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Alban Arts Center.
Twelve roles are available and include:
• Sylvia: Top Dog, Cressida’s mom, she is sick, she gets around on wheels
• Faith: Axel and Corvette’s mom
• Jude: Corolla’s mom
• Cressida: Sylvia’s daughter, she has “looks,” is in love with Axel
• Corvette: Faith’s daughter, Axel’s sister
• Axel: In love with Cressida, Faith’s son, Corvette’s brother, a “stunner”
• Corolla: Faith’s daughter, youngest female in Bustown
• Cedric: Mute, stranger to Bustown who has made his home there
• Stranger: Assumes the identity of the Driver, a young man
• Punkbirds: All-seeing narrators who preside over Bustown and the Otherness.
To schedule an audition, submit a Google form at forms.gle/37143ArvAbH6eQAe9 and prepare a short monologue of your choosing.
No experience is necessary.
For more information or to submit a video audition, contact “Bustown” director Mariah Plante at mariahplante@gmail.com.
“Bustown” rehearsals will take place Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings through May and June.
“Bustown” show dates are June 23-25 and June 30-July 2 at the Alban Arts Center.