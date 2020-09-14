The St. Albans-based Alban Arts Center will livestream a local production of "Alice in Wonderland" for virtual audiences six times in September, starting this week.
"Alice in Wonderland" will be livestreamed Sept. 18-20 and Sept. 25-27. The Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 8 p.m. each week and the Sunday performances will begin at 2 p.m.
In the show based upon Lewis Carroll's classic novel and adapted by Brainerd Duffield, Alice plunges down the rabbit hole and becomes involved in a madcap and deliciously satiric series of adventures. Dramatized as a series of 14 episodes from "Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass," the production will be livestreamed as the actors perform on stage at the Alban theater at 65 Olde Main Plaza in downtown St. Albans.
Tickets can be ordered online at www.onthestage.com; search "alban-arts-center" and "alice-in-wonderland" on the homepage. Tickets are available with individual ($15), couple ($25) and family ($45) purchasing options. Ticket buyers will receive a link to their selected performance approximately one hour before it gets underway.
"Alice in Wonderland" cast members include Ashley Miller, Anna Beaty, Audrey Atkinson, Colton Sparks, David McBrayer, Eli Parsons, Ellie Lepp, Emma Fields, Emma Welker, Fiona Sullivan, Jaxzen Allen, J.D. James, John Morrison, Loren Allen, Meredith Shuff, Molly Sullivan, Sam Hight, and Stevie Jenkins.
Information is also available via the Alban’s website, www.albanartscenter.com; by calling 304-721-8896; or emailing albanarts@gmail.com.
Multiple Ventilation Products and Bright Futures Learning Services are sponsoring the livestream performances.