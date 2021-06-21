A barber by trade for more than six decades, Jim Ryan of Alum Creek has also made a name for himself over nearly 20 years as an author/historian.
Ryan, 81, will sign copies of his fifth — and, he says, final — novel, “Murder on Alum Creek,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the Alum Creek Community Center, 4452 Coal River Road at Lions Park in Alum Creek.
Ryan opened his Alum Creek barber shop in 1959 and still works there five days a week. The shop became a natural source of stories and legends from his customers, piquing Ryan’s interest as a lifelong Lincoln County native.
“I originated in a place called Alkol in Lincoln County, and my wife originated in Olcott in Kanawha County; they’re about 25, 30 miles apart,” he said. “I ran the barber shop there in Alum Creek and my clientele drew from those areas. Growing up there, I’d gotten acquainted with the people and they’d come to the shop quite a bit more. I’d heard their stories and knew their lives, their adventures, the trials and tribulations that some of them had had, the joys of their lives.
“My daughters wanted me to write some stories, just for them to keep, so I started doing that. I made notes and written some of the stories in longhand. One day, I thought, ‘They won’t understand my notes, so I thought I’d update it and put it in some kind of order. When I did, I had a hundred stories.”
Ryan added 50 more stories to his collection and self-published his first book, “Barbershop Tales: Alkol to Olcott,” in 2002. Three other books detailing local history followed over the years, with “Murder on Alum Creek” as his swan song.
“Murder on Alum Creek” is an accounting of the first public hanging in Kanawha County in 1858, in which Baptist preacher Preston S. Turley was put to death for the murder of his wife.
His latest book was directly inspired by a conversation struck up at a South Charleston restaurant, Ryan recounted. “I was standing in line at a Wendy’s at Southridge when a lady came up to me. She said, ‘Would you like to have a [transcript] of the trial and hanging concerning the Turley murder?’ I said, ‘I sure would.’”
The woman, a descendant of Turley, obliged, and Ryan delved into his research into the 19th century crime.
“January a year ago, I walked the area, back in the mountains and up on the river, to try and get a feeling of the time,” he said. “The terrain hasn’t changed very much, other than the fact that the railroad destroyed part of it and the locks there are gone. Two or three of my friends did a lot of the legwork for me.”
Ryan had referenced the 1858 Turley murder in two of his previous books. “The first part of [‘Murder on Alum Creek’] is some stories and things I’d written about the situation,” he said. “The second part is the transcript and the newspaper accounts.”
Those newspaper sources included the Charleston (then-Virginia) paper, the New York Times and the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, newspaper. A Methodist minister who was a contemporary of Turley’s had kept a record of his encounter with the man, as well, which Ryan used for reference.
Records state that police said Preston Turley drowned his wife, Mary Susan, in the Coal River. “He beat her to death and threw her body in the river,” Ryan said. “There were tales over the years about that part of it. One was that he put her shoes on and waded out into the river and backed out so people would think she committed suicide. The inquest proved that to be wrong.
“At that time, the locks system on Coal River was in operation. There’d be 5 to 15 feet of water on the river at any given time. It took them five days to find her, and he sat on a rock cliff and watched them drag the river for her. When they brought the body out, he ran.”
Turley was captured, tried, convicted and, ultimately, hanged at Perry Branch, where, according to sources from the time, a crowd of 5,000 people assembled to watch. His body was taken to Alum Creek for burial.
Copies of “Murder on Alum Creek” can be ordered by mail, for $16 per copy, plus $4 for postage and handling. Checks can be made payable to Jim Ryan and mailed to him at P.O. Box 4, Alum Creek, WV 25003.
“Murder on Alum Creek” can also be purchased at Ryan’s barber shop in Alum Creek, beginning on Tuesday, July 29.
Ryan said only 350 copies of the book have been printed. In his foreword to “Murder on Alum Creek,” Ryan explains to his readers why it will be his final book.
“In all of the four books I’ve self-published, I’ve written almost a thousand stories, sold thousands of books and interviewed hundreds of people” he wrote. “I stated in the beginning that it was not my intention to rewrite history; I wanted to preserve the memories of the many friends I’ve made as a barber in Alum Creek, West Virginia. ...
“This book was a little different, about a historical event that happened in 1858, even before the community [of Alum Creek] existed, about the first man hanged in Kanawha County,” Ryan continued.
In the book’s dedication, he wrote, “I once heard a preacher state several times in his sermons ‘I’m going to close with these thoughts.’ He would continue to preach and repeat his closing remarks and finally say, ‘I have had lots of closings but no ending.’ Then he ended his sermon and sat down.
“I started writing my books in 2002. Each time I stated this would be my last, but I kept on until this one, my fifth. This will be my last. With that thought, I dedicate this book to the hundreds of people who I’ve interviewed and were willing to share their life stories. Many are deceased now, but they live through my books.”
Ryan also dedicated the book to his wife and their daughters who sparked his writing career (and provided editing along with moral support for his works).
Ryan remains active in the Alum Creek Lions Club, of which he is a charter member. He and his wife, Sharon, will observe their 60th wedding anniversary in September. Sharon retired from the Lincoln County Public Service District after 50 years of service.