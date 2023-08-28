Patience, practice, prayer, and lots of mutual skill culminated in the realization of a long-time dream for an Alum Creek woman and her at-one-time-seemingly-unlikely teammate recently.
Madison Darnold and her American Saddlebred horse, 10-year-old A Friendly Tip, known more familiarly (and endearingly) as Tippy, won the grand championship in the Hunter Country Pleasure Division of the World Championship Horse Show held Aug. 17-24 in Louisville, Kentucky. Held each year during the Kentucky State Fair, the show awards world championship titles to top American Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies and Road Horses in different competition divisions.
According to the U.S. Equestrian Foundation, American Saddlebred hunter country pleasure riders compete in traditional hunt seat attire, wearing tall boots, a hunt coat, and a hunt cap-style helmet. American Saddlebreds generally have a higher step and a higher head carriage than those in the hunter ring.
To say Tippy was a dark horse candidate for the world championship distinction is an understatement, as Darnold explained last week.
"My best friend took me to a barn when I was 10 years old," the 25-year-old travel nurse recounted. "I started taking riding lessons and started competing the next year. When I went to college, I sold my horse; I couldn't afford to keep it and go to school.
"When I got out of school, I went back to the barn and wanted another horse," she said. "I didn't have a ton of money saved and didn't have a big budget. I found Tippy on the Dreamscape Rescue site."
Tippy was bred at Happy Valley Farm in Georgia, she explained. "As a young horse, he didn't stick out as one who would be the best of the best, so he was turned out to pasture. When the owner passed away, there was no one to keep the farm going, so the horses went to the highest bidder, most ending up in bad hands. Kelley Reason with Dreamscape Rescue was able to pull Tippy from the pack before he fell into the wrong hands."
At first glance (and maybe a few others), Tippy didn't seem to have the conventional pedigree of a championship competition horse. "But the lady there thought he could do it," Darnold said. "I watched videos, and he seemed to have had very minimal training. At first, I thought it couldn't work out, but it turned out to be the best money I've ever spent.
"It was hard to get him around the ring. He was very green -- that's what they call it in the horse world when a horse isn't fully trained or broken. ... American Saddlebreds are known to be a little prissier and flightier by nature. They're not as calm as other horses and get hyped up easily.
"He just needed somebody confident enough to believe in him. He learned to trust me and I got a saddle on him. He was 8 years old then, and, usually, horses start at around 2 years old for show training. When I got Tippy, it was a gamble; he didn't have much training and had never competed. Everything about the show horse life was new to him. It wasn't always easy -- he wasn't a horse you could rush. Everything was on his timing and that part hasn't changed much. You're not going to force Tippy to do anything, but if he trusts you, he will almost always do what you ask."
Darnold and Tippy started their championship run later than the rest of the competition field last year, she said. The invitations to the world championships, she explained, are based on points accrued in competitions held from June 1 of the previous year to June 30 of the current year for the top 20 entries. "I didn't start to qualify with Tippy until October, so we were already months behind on points. My mom had told me I could do anything if I believed enough.
"I thought we might qualify for 19th or 20th, maybe barely, but Tippy was 10th. He really performed throughout the year. He had 11 wins in the season. We did 13 shows, including every weekend in May and June. If he hadn't won so much, we wouldn't have made it.
"When we got the points and qualified, I thought we'd probably be lucky to get a ribbon -- these are the top horses in the nation. In the first class, I was just a little bit nervous; I thought I'd just try to have the time of my life."
Tippy had other ideas. They won the reserve world championship in that first class competition. "I was fine with that. I thought that was the best day ever."
That win propelled them to the world championship competition, amping up Darnold's nerves in the process. "I was really nervous after that -- 'We actually have a shot at this.'
"We went back in -- and he was perfect. We won it. It was just a fairy tale, something I'd thought about ever since I was 10 years old.
"Sometimes, I prayed about it. Not many people can walk into a horse rescue and find a champion. I had been praying to find a horse after college, and there was Tippy," Darnold said.
And she hopes to keep answering those prayers with her spirited companion under saddle in the future, she said. "I absolutely want to continue competing. He has a lot of heart and drive left. Horses can show into their teens, until they're 16 or 18, so he's probably got a few good years left. The win automatically entered us into next year's competition. We'll probably do some bigger shows before I take him back next year."