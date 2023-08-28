Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Patience, practice, prayer, and lots of mutual skill culminated in the realization of a long-time dream for an Alum Creek woman and her at-one-time-seemingly-unlikely teammate recently.

Madison Darnold and her American Saddlebred horse, 10-year-old A Friendly Tip, known more familiarly (and endearingly) as Tippy, won the grand championship in the Hunter Country Pleasure Division of the World Championship Horse Show held Aug. 17-24 in Louisville, Kentucky. Held each year during the Kentucky State Fair, the show awards world championship titles to top American Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies and Road Horses in different competition divisions.

