This year, the Alum Creek Lions Club is observing its 60th anniversary as a service organization with a broad and benevolent outreach and immeasurable impact to lives -- and landscapes -- over the decades.
Over the past 60 years, Alum Creek Lions Club members have attended nearly two dozen international conventions and hosted two state conventions and three district conferences.
In their own community, however, the Lions have contributed to a far-reaching range of projects. A partial list of its accomplishments includes organizing the Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the Lincoln Public Service District, leading efforts to establish a new Post Office building in the town and establishing the Alum Creek Public Library, Lions Park and a local food bank.
The Alum Creek Lions are also well known for their annual, well-attended and appreciated car shows, "critter dinners" and pig roasts.
And they have been instrumental in traditional Lions Club endeavors such as organizing the Alum Creek Lions Club Sight Foundation and the Clenton E. "Gene" Curry Memorial Scholarship Foundation to assist Lincoln and Kanawha county youth and the Delores Ann Hill Memorial Scholarship Foundation for Lincoln, Kanawha and Boone county students.
Longtime Alum Creek barber and author Jim Ryan is a charter member of the Alum Creek Lions. "When we first organized, we met anywhere we could -- a funeral home, a service station, two schools in the community, at a member's house -- wherever we could find a place big enough for a gathering," he said. "One of the members who worked in town brought food. After a while, we had a ladies club and built the fire station with a community room in 1965. After that, the ladies started preparing the meals. it made it a lot better."
Throughout its six decades, the Alum Creek Lions have also organized similar Lions Clubs in the Duval District, Davis Creek-Ruthdale, Alkol-Woodville, Tornado, Ashford-Rumble, Whitesville and the still-extant University of Charleston group.
"I like to say you can't pass through this community without coming into contact with something the Lions Club is responsible for," Ryan said.
"But I also think its amazing our members have attended 23 conventions all over the world -- Japan, Hong Kong, Europe. It's amazing our little old club out in the country has had enough interest in the organization to attend that many conventions worldwide.
"In 1978, when I was elected district governor, I was sworn in at a meeting in Toyko, Japan. On the last day I served, I was in Montreal, Canada. I went to 176 Lions Club meetings that year," Ryan said..
The Alum Creek Lions Club meets at the Alum Creek Community Center at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of every month, and prospective members are encouraged to visit a meeting.
"During the worst of COVID, we didn't meet in person," Ryan said. "We met online, the best way we could. When [the pandemic restrictions] calmed down, we started meeting again but without guests or programs."
Programs have been reintroduced recently, he said, typically with only one or two guest speakers, for safety's sake.
"We have meals again, too," the charter member noted. "Our members are our cooks. I'm the baker. I won't win any prizes, but I bake the cakes."
The pandemic led to the cancellation of the club's largest yearly, money-making projects, the car show and "critter dinner," Ryan added. "We plan to have the car show next year, but we won't have the critter dinner per se. Some members will bring in their 'roadkill recipes' and some vegetables."
He said the pandemic also curtailed a planned 60th anniversary celebration this year, but the club is continuing a holiday community tradition, providing boxes of food for families in need this Christmas. "We get donations. People know we're under a strain this year, and one of the local churches helps up with canned food and other stuff," Ryan said.
Dave Means of Tornado is the current president of the club, having been a member since 2002. "We have a doctor as a member; he was part of the Lincoln County Health Department, so he comes to the meetings and keeps us informed on what the regulations are to meet," he said. "We usually get 100 to 120 people who come to the Critter Dinner, but we're probably going to do it for just 30 or 40 this time.
"We have a New Year's breakfast at 8:30 a.m. every New Year's Day as a fundraiser for the West Virginia Sight Foundation," Means said. "Several clubs in the district donate to it for people who need eye surgery and things like that, through West Virginia University.
"It takes a lot of funds to do the projects we set," he said, "but we just have to work through it until [the pandemic situation] is over."
Means said he had never been a member of a civic organization until his neighbor invited him to an Alum Creek Lions Club gathering nearly 20 years ago. "This is probably one of the better Lions Clubs in West Virginia," he said. "We've done a lot of things in the community. The car show gets a lot of people out to fellowship together in August, and we usually start getting prepared for every year at our second meeting in January.
"It's been a pretty nice community service organization. Lions Club members are all volunteers; you've got to have a willing heart to be a part of this organization. ... I don't live within the mailing address of Alum Creek, but we have members from Davis Creek, Danville, some from the Charleston area and a member who lives in Culloden who comes to the meetings twice a month. We all pull together and we all have different talents," Means said.
For more information about the Lions Club or directions to the Alum Creek Community Center, contact Jim Ryan at 304-756-3124.