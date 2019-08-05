Alum Creek Lions to host 37th annual pig roast/car show

The Alum Creek Lions Club will sponsor the 37th annual pig roast and car show at Lions Park on Coal River Road in Alum Creek on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Car show registration ($10 per car) will begin at 8 a.m. Trophies will be presented to the top 50 entries. Other awards will include specialty trophies, dash plaques and a gift for all entrants.
Car show awards will be given out beginning at 2:30 p.m.
The concession stand will also open at 8 a.m., featuring hot dogs, hamburgers, barbecues and soft drinks. To-go orders can be placed by calling 304-756-2752.
Pig meals will be served starting at 10:30 a.m.
Also at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, a dedication ceremony will be held for Discovery Park.
Children’s activities will commence at 11 a.m. They will include a Discovery Park scavenger hunt, a kids’ mini horseshoe contest, a basketball free throw shooting contest and a car-themed chalk drawing contest.
Other scheduled events include the Maggie Graley Memorial Pig-Calling Contest, with adult and children’s divisions, at 12:30 p.m.
Area individuals and groups will exhibit their craft specialties or distribute organization information during the day.
Prizes will be awarded throughout the day, as well, with tickets sold and proceeds used to raise funds for community activities.
The yearly community pig roast dinner will start at 5 p.m. in the Alum Creek Community Center. The cost of each meal is $5 for the food cooked by community residents.
“The annual project began 37 years ago with the pig roast, to give our neighbors and friends an opportunity to become involved with the community,” Alum Creek Lions Club member Jim Ryan said. “The car show was added, and now our community has the opportunity to visit, eat, socialize and enjoy seeing a large collection of antique cars and trucks.
“This is the biggest project sponsored by the Lions Club,” Ryan added, “and gives an opportunity to raise funds for our community activities and help those living in our area.”
This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of Michael L. Pauley of South Charleston, a major supporter of the Alum Creek Lions’ car show, who died last November.
“He was a car show enthusiast, had cars and showed them,” Ryan said. “Anybody in the local car show business knew Mike. He lived here in the community and helped us organize and promote and produce and work the car show. He was really a big help in getting us organized and keeping us straight.
“He was a good family man and a good community man,” Ryan said.
For additional information about the pig roast and car show, contact Alum Creek Lions Club members Jeff Finch at 304-549-6574, David Pauley at 304-756-3525 or Carla Graley-Finch at 304-552-5534.
Updates are also posted on the Alum Creek Lions Club’s Facebook page.