Five AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps teams have started arriving in West Virginia this spring, including one unit that has begun working on Elk River Trail projects in Elkview, Clendenin, and surrounding areas along the Elk River.
The AmeriCorps NCCC team, dubbed Delta 7 Class 27B, will help the Elk River Trail Foundation with an array of tasks, including clearing brush from the land trail, picking up litter along the land trail, participating in river cleanups along the water trail, cleaning and painting the Queen Shoals property, assisting in constructing new shelters and playground equipment at Queen Shoals, painting outdoor restrooms with historical railroad scenes, cleaning culverts to prevent flooding, and assisting with installation of gates to prevent vehicle and ATV use along the trail, among their other duties.
According to a social media post by the Elk River Trail Foundation, the Delta Team 7 AmeriCorps members participating in the Elk River area are team leader James Buchanan, Nikolas Bryant, Maria Loaiza-Bonilla, Krystal Spruce, Bridget Kirkham, and Micah Allred.
Buchanan is a University of Tennessee graduate who earned degrees in chemical and biomolecular engineering. He was also a researcher while an undergraduate and has served with health care organizations. Loaiza-Bonilla, 22, graduated from Vanderbilt University in May 2021 with a degree in creative writing and history. Spruce, 22, is from Chicago. Bryant is an AmeriCorps alumni. Upon completion of his AmeriCorps term of service, Allred, a Torrance, California, native, intends to join the Peace Corps. A travel enthusiast, Kirkham, 18, is from Columbus, Ohio.
Clendenin United Methodist Church on Koontz Avenue in Clendenin is hosting and providing overnight lodging accommodations for the Delta 7 team during their service stay.
“They arrived on April 18 and started working that day, and they’re staying through May 10,” Elk River Trail Foundation Ken Tawney said last week. “We applied for a grant with AmeriCorps, they felt it was worthy of an AmeriCorps team and sent them to perform the work.”
One of the main goals, Tawney added, was for the team to clean the trail in its entirety from Gassaway to Clendenin.
The Elk River Trail Foundation’s stated mission is to preserve, protect, and enhance the Elk River rail and water trails for public recreation, community health and well-being, conservation, ecology, education, economic development, and cultural enrichment. More information about the group can be found at www.elkrivertrail.org or by calling 304-553-5203.
In the Mountain State, AmeriCorps NCCC teams will also provide support at projects in Fairmont, Thomas, Mullens, and Gandeeville this spring and summer.
A federal agency, AmeriCorps has placed more than 270,000 volunteers and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers with organizations across the United States. The AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps is a full-time, residential, team-based program for men and women ages 18 to 26. More information is available at americorps.gov.