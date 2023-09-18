Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

safetylast
Buy Now

The 1923 silent film "Safety Last!," starring Harold Lloyd, will be screened at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans on Saturday, Oct. 14. Courtesy photo

The Coal River Renaissance Initiative, the Alban Arts Center, the Coal River Coffee Company, and Ancarna Digital Marketing are sponsoring a 100th-anniversary screening of a vintage silent-film romantic comedy classic next month in St. Albans.

Originally released in 1923, "Safety Last!" will be screened at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Alban Arts Center at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you