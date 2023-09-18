The Coal River Renaissance Initiative, the Alban Arts Center, the Coal River Coffee Company, and Ancarna Digital Marketing are sponsoring a 100th-anniversary screening of a vintage silent-film romantic comedy classic next month in St. Albans.
Originally released in 1923, "Safety Last!" will be screened at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Alban Arts Center at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
With a running time of 73 minutes, "Safety Last!" features one of the most iconic images from the silent-film era: comedian Harold Lloyd dangling precariously from the hands of a clock on a skyscraper, several stories above the streets of Los Angeles. The film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 1994 for its status of being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."
Coal River Renaissance Initiative founders James Townsend and Chris Sutton expressed their enthusiasm for the one-night cinematic event in a release.
"We are thrilled to bring the magic of silent films to the Alban theater with this iconic classic," Townsend said in the release.
"'Safety Last!' is not just a movie; it's a journey through time, a celebration of the enduring power of laughter and a tribute to the rich history of cinema. We look forward to sharing this cinematic gem with our community and creating cherished memories for our audience," Sutton added.
Pre-show tickets are available for $10. Day-of-show tickets will cost $15. Tickets can be ordered in advance at www.onthestage.tickets/show/alban-arts-center.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.
The Coal River Renaissance Initiative is a nonprofit organization that fosters community revitalization, cultural enrichment and economic growth in St. Albans. By organizing events and initiatives that celebrate the city's rich history and heritage, the organization intends to create a brighter future for St. Albans residents and visitors alike.
For further information about the 100th-anniversary showing or the Coal River Renaissance Initiative, contact Chris Sutton at csrailroad@aol.com or 304-360-4215.
"Safety Last!" is being presented at the Alban in collaboration with Janus Films.