For the fourth consecutive year, the Get Hooked on Helping Children Open Bass Tournament will cast hope and help toward a local, longtime charity organization.
Held in conjunction with the West Virginia United Bass Masters, the fourth annual benefit open bass tournament is set to start at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, on the banks of the Kanawha river at the Frontier Pier/Ramp, 1500 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City.
Proceeds from the tournament will again benefit the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia’s Davis Child Shelter and its Permanency Program. Headquartered at 1145 Greenbrier St. in Charleston, the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia houses an Adoption Resource Center for prospective and approved adoptive parents, birth parents and children. Services include home studies, foster care and adoptive-home certifications, counseling, adoptive and foster care placements and post-adoptive programs. More information can be found at www.childhswv.org.
Even if the fish aren’t biting copiously at next month’s tournament, anglers won’t leave the benefit tournament empty-handed. While top finishers will receive trophies for their catches, registered participants will all receive souvenir tournament shirts at the event. Raffles will be held, with other prizes to be awarded during the event, which will conclude at 3:30 p.m.
The top five catches and biggest bass catcher will also receive awards, with $20,000 in cash payoffs guaranteed with a minimum of 50 registered contestants.
Breakfast will be served for the anglers, and a cookout will take place during the event as well.
Games will be offered for children during the tournament. Each child will leave with a fishing combo of equipment to encourage them to become anglers themselves.
Tournament founder Rodney Cordell of East Bank is organizing the fourth tourney. He and colleagues in the Teamsters Union created the fishing fundraiser in 2017 to assist the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, the union’s long-running charity of choice. The Teamsters had conducted bass tournament fundraisers for other causes over the years, so helping the CHSWV seemed a natural progression, Cordell said.
“Every year, throughout the year, we have programs to make money for the Children’s Home Society. It culminates at Christmastime, with a huge blowout with toys and food and money,” he added.
Cordell noted that last year’s bass tournament was hastily assembled under the COVID-19 cloud of caution and restrictions. Nonetheless, he said, the outdoor event drew a sizable crowd and proved to be the tournament’s largest fundraiser to date.
The inaugural Get Hooked on Helping Children tourney lured 18 boats and interest and attendance have grown annually. “We’ve raised approximately $35,000 in the last three years,” Cordell said. “The first year we did $6,500, the second year we did $12,500 and last year we did $16,000.”
Register for the event or cast any questions you might have to Rodney Cordell at 304-545-4287 or Flyrod1968@gmail.com. Cordell can also be messaged through the Get Hooked on Helping Children Facebook page.
Prize sponsors are also welcome to support this year’s tournament. They can contact Cordell at the telephone number or email address above or via Facebook Messenger for additional details.