On Friday, Feb. 4, local youths ages 18 and younger — and their parents — will have a lot more to smile about for years to come.
During the day, the children and teenagers can open their mouths wide, say “Ahhh” and take advantage of the yearly Capital City Give Kids A Smile Day offerings such as dental cleanings, examinations and restorative services (as time permits) from the skilled hands of area dental professionals, all at no charge.
Kanawha Valley Dental Society members and volunteers will provide the free services from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Feb. 4, at 502 50th St., S.E., Kanawha City.
“We have a significant number of people volunteering this year,” said Dr. Caitlyn Nelson of Cabin Creek Health Systems, this year’s Capital City GKAS chairperson. “This year, we’ll have a lot of BridgeValley Community and Technical College Dental Hygiene School students joining us, providing cleanings. It’s great practice for them. We’ll also have a hygienist from the area and a variety of dentists and orthodontists. We should have almost 50 volunteers.”
Nelson said 2020’s GKAS event served approximately 60 children, but snowy weather conditions that day may have attributed to that below-average number. “Normally, we have 70 or so kids a year. We do cleanings and exams on all of them, and if they need treatment, a lot of times we can do that the same day as well, depending on the extent of the treatment.”
Last year’s Capital City GKAS event, like a legion of other public activities, was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“I was looking at some data from the American Dental Association,” Nelson said, “and the COVID-19 pandemic has affected, especially, low-income people and families. There was a 69% decline in dental services provided through Medicare and Medicaid in 2020, compared to the previous year.
“And a lot of kids get their dental care through school-based programs. At home and learning remotely, they didn’t receive the care they’d normally receive at the school,” Nelson said.
She added that the GKAS events can often detect oral problems sooner and lead to quicker and more effective outcomes.
“Any type of prevention is so much easier and cheaper than treating dental decay,” Nelson explained. “Dental decay is a widely neglected thing for children in our area. If we can get kids in while they’re young, it can prevent unnecessary treatment later.”
She also said safety will remain a priority for patients and volunteers during next month’s gathering. “We’re used to following the [COVID-19] safety guidelines for more than a year now. We’ll all be wearing masks and sanitize and sterilize everything. Of course, in the dental area, we’ve always been pretty good about keeping everything clean and sanitary.”
The American Dental Association established the annual GKAS screenings and services in 2003, to assist families in need, while promoting oral health awareness. The program was inspired by an event one year earlier when St. Louis dentists Jeff Dalin and B. Ray Storm conducted the first GKAS event in a destined-to-be-demolished dental clinic. They provided free oral care to almost 400 children, which caught the attention of ADA officials afterward.
Each year, approximately 6,500 dentists and 30,000 dental team members volunteer at local GKAS events to provide the services to more than 300,000 children. Since its participation began 16 years ago, the Kanawha Valley Dental Society has treated more than 1,000 children and provided more than $50,000 in dental treatments during the Capital City Give Kids A Smile Day events.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in four children ages 2 to 11 in the United States has untreated cavities in their baby teeth. Many children enrolled in Medicaid receive no dental services throughout the year, the CDC added.
Nelson said the event is typically held early in February as part of National Children’s Dental Health Month.
Registration is required for GKAS appointments and services. To register or receive more information, direct email messages to capitalcitygkas@gmail.com, call 681-945-1166 or go to www.CapitalCityGKAS.com. Updates and information are also posted on the CapitalCityGKAS page on Facebook.