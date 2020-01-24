Annual Heart & Soul Dip Dinner returning to East End

The Charleston Family Resource Center will host its 14th annual Heart & Soul Dip Dinner, serving the fundraising feast from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The dinner will be held at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center at 502 Ruffner Ave. on Charleston's East End, in the former Roosevelt Junior High School building.
The Dip Dinner originated in 2006, when brainstorming center officials thought it would be an enjoyable way to unite the community at a flavorful fundraiser.
Since Valentine’s Day and Black History Month occur in February, they named this event the Heart & Soul Dip Dinner.
At the dip dinner, diners purchase tickets for 50 cents each. They trade their tickets to buy a "dip" -- or serving-spoon portion -- of a side dish. Entrees and desserts range in "price" from two to six 6 tickets, and beverages and take-out boxes are require ticket.
Soul food, ethnic items and other home-cooked favorites, provided, prepared or donated by individuals and area churches and other groups, make up the yearly menu.
Advance ticket vouchers can be purchased at the Charleston Family Resource office at 506 Ruffner Ave. in the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center from noon until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Proceeds from the Heart & Soul Dip Dinner support the ongoing programs of the Charleston Family Resource Center.
The CFRC's mission is "building bridges of opportunities” by giving residents of Charleston the opportunity to achieve. Staff members coordinate, facilitate and initiate activities and programs catered to all ages, individuals and families in the East End community.
For more information about this year's Heart & Soul Dip Dinner and other Charleston Family Resource Center programs and activities, visit the organization's Facebook page: “Charleston Family Resource Center.”