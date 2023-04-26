Antarctica -- the seventh continent. Ann Goldberg describes her 2016 voyage with her two sons and a friend to the earth’s most southern landmass as a “life-changing journey for all of us.”
Goldberg will share stories, photographs, and poetry, and discuss books and films about the White Continent at the Charleston International Club meeting on Friday, May 19, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., on Charleston's East End.
A potluck dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with Goldberg's presentation getting underway at approximately 6:40 p.m.
Ever since she spent her junior year abroad in Sweden when she was 19, Goldberg has been an enthusiastic and frequent traveler. “I always had the ambition to visit all seven continents,” she said.
In January 2016, with her best friend, Lynne, and two sons, Carl and Matt, Goldberg left chilly, snowy Charleston for a 14-day voyage through the even colder climes of Antarctica. They flew to Argentina, then departed from the southern port of Ushuaia, sailing through the Beagle Channel and across Drake’s Passage, south of the tip of South America, where the Atlantic meets the Pacific.
“It’s known to be one of the roughest passages on the seas,” said Goldberg, “and it lived up to its reputation.”
In Antarctica, they saw icebergs and glaciers, whales, seals, and penguins by the thousands. They took the “Polar plunge” into 31-degree water in the Antarctic Ocean and Carl and Matt Goldberg slept out in the open.
The opening of Antarctica to tourists is “both a blessing and a curse,” Goldberg said. In 2016, they were told, about 50 commercial cruise lines either sailed through Antarctic waters or made a few stops on the continent.
“We were very conscious of the impact of global climate change on the environment and wildlife of these remote and pristine landscapes,” she said.
Goldberg, an attorney, retired from a 25-year career in West Virginia state and local government in 2015. Her last job was with the State Bureau for Public Health, where she served as legal advisor to the Commissioner of Public Health for 14 years.
The Charleston International Club welcomes everyone to learn about other countries and cultures and to share their travel experiences. For more information, contact David Mould at davidhmould@gmail.com or 740-590-3783.