Antarctica -- the seventh continent. Ann Goldberg describes her 2016 voyage with her two sons and a friend to the earth’s most southern landmass as a “life-changing journey for all of us.”

Goldberg will share stories, photographs, and poetry, and discuss books and films about the White Continent at the Charleston International Club meeting on Friday, May 19, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., on Charleston's East End.

