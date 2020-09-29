The Appalachian Children’s Chorus is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2020. As part of the commemoration, the nonprofit organization has launched its first peer-to-peer fundraiser, which continues through this month.
The ACC has established a goal to raise $15,000, via social media promotions, in September, hoping to close out the month strong as it winds down today.
"Stonerise Healthcare is graciously sponsoring the event and got us started with $5,000," ACC Executive Director Audrey Pitonak-Goff said.
"We officially launched on Sept. 1," Pitonak-Goff added. "Throughout the month, we have been sharing via social media, such as Instagram and Facebook, what has been accomplished through the ACC since its inception in 1990. We are remembering one season each day this month."
“Appalachian Children's Chorus is starting its 30th year in West Virginia, where we have been able to positively impact over 3,700 children,” ACC Founding and Artistic Director Selina Midkiff said.
"In all these years," Midkiff said, "we have never turned away a child because of financial hardship. In fact, 100% of our choristers receive some sort of financial assistance.
"We continue to be deeply appreciative of the community who attends our events and supports us so generously.”
The ACC is composed of three age-division choirs: The Canzona choir is for students in kindergarten through second grade, the Camerata choir is accepting choristers in third through sixth grades, and the Concert Choir is designed for youths in fifth through 12th grades from Kanawha, Putnam and outlying counties.
The ACC announced on Sept. 12 via social media that Christopher Brown has been named its Camerata Choir director and interim director for the Concert Choir. Brown also serves as the director of choral activities at Riverside High School in Belle and a 1993 graduate of South Charleston High School. National Board certified in Music Education, he received a bachelor's degree in K-12 Music Education from Glenville State College and a master's degree in Trumpet Performance from Eastern Kentucky University. Over the past 19 years, Brown taught general, instrumental, and choral music in North Carolina. He is a member of the National Association for Music Education, American Choral Directors’ Association, and the Chorister’s Guild.
The ACC has developed a plan to continue virtually with each of its three choirs during the COVID-19 pandemic social restrictions, and enrollments are still being accepted for the 2020-21 season. More information is available for parents at the website, www.wvacc.org.
All proceeds from the 30th Anniversary Campaign will support ACC in its mission to provide artistic excellence, a quality music education, and opportunities and positive effects for West Virginia youths.
Support for the campaign can be made this month by donating directly to the ACC or helping raise funds for the group by signing up at app.donorview.com. Donations can also be made through links on the Appalachian Children's Chorus website.
For additional information, contact Audrey Pitonak-Goff at audrey@wvacc.org or 304-343-1111.
The Appalachian Children's Chorus started in 1990 with a dozen choristers. Midkiff, then an adjunct professor and chair of the Music Department at the University of Charleston, was selected as its director. The ACC has grown to annual rosters of more than 200 young singers who have performed locally, nationally, and internationally over the past three decades. It is recognized as West Virginia's official children's choir.