Featuring some of the best fiddlers and banjo pickers in the world, the 2023 Appalachian String Band Festival is scheduled to bring music and movement to the mountains of Fayette County Wednesday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 6, at Camp Washington-Carver.
The five-day camping opportunity will include music contests, dancing, and arts and crafts and games catering to the entire family.
The annual music festival, which traditionally draws thousands of musicians, dancers, and their fans, will be held at the historic camp in Clifftop. Musicians and dancers can compete for prizes of up to $1,000.
Along with arts, craft, music, and food vendors, the festival will feature produce items for purchase.
Contests include banjo competitions today, fiddle competitions on Thursday, neo-traditional band competition on Friday, and traditional band and flatfoot dance competitions on Saturday. Senior (60 and older) and youth (15 and younger) categories are available in the fiddle and banjo contests. A youth award is available in both the band contests for groups with all members 18 years old or younger. The neo-traditional band contest also provides an award for best original song and tune. The flatfoot dance contest bestows awards in four age categories.
Throughout the week, festival-goers can step onto the dance floor to learn flatfoot dancing and square dancing. Nightly square dances will take place in the historic Great Chestnut Lodge Wednesday through Saturday. Outdoor concerts will be performed on Friday and Saturday.
Arts and crafts and other family activities will be offered in the Great Chestnut Lodge as well.
Daily admission is $15 for adults, seniors, and youths, will children 5 and younger admitted free.
Rough camping for the festival is available on a first-come, first-served basis for $50 per person. The rough-camping rate and daily admission fee include admission to all festival activities.
Listed in the National Register of Historic Places and operated by the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture and History, Camp Washington-Carver was dedicated in 1942 as a 4-H and agricultural extension camp for West Virginia African Americans. The camp is located next to Babcock State Park, off U.S. 60 (Midland Trail) on Route 41 south.
For more information about the Appalachian String Band Music Festival, including a schedule of events, visit the link on the wvculture.org homepage or call Camp Washington-Carver at 304-438-3005.