Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

appstring
Buy Now

The Appalachian String Band Festival opens today and continues through Sunday, Aug. 6, at Camp Washington-Carver in Fayette County.

 W.Va. Division of Arts, Culture and History | Courtesy photo

Featuring some of the best fiddlers and banjo pickers in the world, the 2023 Appalachian String Band Festival is scheduled to bring music and movement to the mountains of Fayette County Wednesday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 6, at Camp Washington-Carver.

The five-day camping opportunity will include music contests, dancing, and arts and crafts and games catering to the entire family.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you