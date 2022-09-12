Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

adopthiwaylogo

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is accepting registrations through Friday for the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup set for Saturday, Sept. 24.

Co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the West Virginia Division of Highways, the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan and improves the quality of the state’s environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.

Tags

Recommended for you