Arc of the Three Rivers to host Pop Art workshop

The public is invited to pop up and pop in for Pop Art at a special fundraising event this month on Charleston’s West Side.
The Arc of the Three Rivers on Kanawha Boulevard, West, will host an American Pop Art workshop with local artist Julie Palas, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 26.
Participants can view a show of original Pop Art by Palas and participate in their creation of a Pop Art original masterpiece as well.
Palas will bring a small gallery show of her art style. She will lead the workshop in how to paint in the Pop Art style, using acrylics on canvas.
Popularized in the United States in the 1960s, notably by artists such as Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, Pop Art, typically, uses bright colors and imagery from popular culture, such as advertising (Warhol’s Campbell Soup can works, for instance) and comic books.
When her paintbrush is down, Papas works as a Recovery Act Administrator in the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity.
“Children are encouraged to attend, since Pop Art is similar to coloring books and comic books. It should be a great style to learn for any level of artist,” said Arc of the Three Rivers Community Integration Coordinator Melinda J. Morris.
A luncheon, catered by Bridge Road Bistro Executive Chef John Wright, will be offered prior to the workshop, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The $15 meal includes a half-pound gourmet cheeseburger, homemade potato chips and a beverage.
The Arc of the Three Rivers is located at 1420 Kanawha Blvd., West, in Charleston.
The workshop fee is $10 per person. Call Melinda J. Morris at 304-344-3403, ext. 109, for additional information or required advance registration.