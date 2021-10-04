Several area stage companies are preparing for live performances, starting this weekend and continuing into 2022.
• Charleston Light Opera Guild
The Charleston Light Opera Guild has announced several upcoming, in-person performances, including next year’s lineup of stage musicals.
As part of FestivFALL, a one-night-only, encore performance of Stephen Sondheim’s “Putting It Together” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. The production was performed in June at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences’ outdoor Sculpture Garden.
Now in rehearsals, “Little Women: The Musical” will be presented on stage at the Clay Center on Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 5-7. Cast members include Megan Sydnor-Collins, Lori Conn, Elaina Smith, Brooklyn Nelson, Su Voycik-Meredith, Jacob Fleck, Austin Muncy, Hope Snodgrass, Eric B. Hudnall, Stevie Jenkins, Nina Surbaugh, Taylor Shaw, Mark Felton, Emma Alley, Hannah O’Brien and Megan Wright.
The 2022 CLOG season will open with “Paradise Park,” by Danny Boyd and Larry Groce, at the CLOG theater on Jan. 28-30 and Feb. 4-6. Auditions will take place in November.
The musical comedy “Something Rotten” will be presented at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater on April 29-30, May 6-8 and 13-14. Auditions are slated for mid-February.
“Ain’t Misbehavin’” will be the 2022 FestivALL stage offering, taking place at the CLOG theater on June 17-19 and 24-26. Auditions are scheduled for April 7 and April 9.
“Footloose” will be performed at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater Aug. 5-7 and 12-14. Auditions will be conducted in late May.
“The Music Man” will be presented at the Clay Center on Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 4-6, to conclude the 2022 performance season. Auditions are scheduled for late August 2022.
Visit the CLOG website at charlestonlightoperaguild.org for tickets and additional information about each of the shows, including available stage roles and COVID-19 safety guidelines to be implemented for auditions, rehearsals and performances, if and as necessary.
• Charleston Ballet
The Charleston Ballet will open its 66th season, “Renewed Spirit,” with a new ballet, “Dracula: The Seduction.
Choreographed by Charleston Ballet Artistic Director Kim Pauley, “Dracula: The Seduction” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.
With music by Anthony DiLorenzo, an Emmy award-winning and Grammy nominated composer based in Seattle, this performance will be a world premiere. Complete with vampires, gypsies, bats, and brides of Dracula, this performance will be a spooky start to the Halloween season.
The ballet encourages patrons to purchase tickets in advance by calling the Charleston Ballet office at 304-342-6541 or ordering online at www.thecharlestonballet.com. Ticket prices are are $20 for students and seniors in advance ($25 at the door) and $25 for adults ($30 at the door). Group ticket rates are available.
Masks will be required inside the performance venue and during the performance. Social distancing between audience members will be encouraged and enforced. Due to some mild violence depicted on stage, the production is recommended for ages 8 and older.
• Alban Arts Center
The Alban Arts Center will present “Wyrd Sisters” by Sir Terry Pretchett on stage at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans this month.
Show times and dates are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 15 and 16 and Oct. 22 and 23, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 17 and 24.
“Wyrd Sisters” is a comic fantasy about three witches — Granny, Nanny and Magrat — who are holding a quiet coven in the heath when Fate intervenes. Can they save a baby, find justice for a ghost and restore the rightful ruler of their oddball country? Are magic, a traveling theater and a love-smitten court jester enough to foil the plans of a scheming Duchess, a maniacal Duke and an entire army?
A tale that borrows, parodies and perhaps plagiarizes from some of William Shakespeare’s best-loved works, “Wyrd Sisters” is directed by Jim-Bob Williams. Mandy Petry, Erin Carico and Carrie Kirk will portray the Wyrd Sisters.
Tickets are available at albantickets.com and cost $17 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. Virtual stream ticket options are also available; see the website for more details.
• Children’s Theatre of Charleston
Additionally, the Children’s Theatre of Charleston will conduct auditions for its December stage musical, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” on Charleston’s West Side this weekend.
Actors ages 8 to adult are being sought for the cast. Auditions will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10, at the CToC’s workshop, 115 Spring St., Charleston (near the Bigley Avenue Piggly Wiggly supermarket).
Audition slots are available for reservation. To register for an audition slot and find out more about the production, go to www.ctoc.org and click on the “audition” tab.
Those auditioning should bring a one-minute, prepared musical selection to perform.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” will be presented Dec. 9 through Dec. 12 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater.