The West Virginia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America recognized top public relations and marketing campaigns during the annual PRSA-WV Crystal Awards the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston on Aug. 15.

The 2023 Best in West Virginia Campaign Gold Award for Best in Show was awarded to Coffman Collaborative, a Charleston-based public relations and governmental affairs firm, for its community relations campaign, The Things We Make: Belle Chemical and Carver Graphic Design Program Simulated Workplace Project.

