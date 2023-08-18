The West Virginia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America recognized top public relations and marketing campaigns during the annual PRSA-WV Crystal Awards the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston on Aug. 15.
The 2023 Best in West Virginia Campaign Gold Award for Best in Show was awarded to Coffman Collaborative, a Charleston-based public relations and governmental affairs firm, for its community relations campaign, The Things We Make: Belle Chemical and Carver Graphic Design Program Simulated Workplace Project.
The Things We Make: Belle Chemical/Carver project was a 2022-2023 yearlong simulated workplace partnership between Belle Chemical Company in Belle and the Carver Career and Technical Center’s Graphic Design class in Malden. Sixteen Carver graphic design students created a 20-page coloring book to help communicate chemical manufacturing to elementary-age children.
Under the simulated workplace model, Carver served as the agency to Belle Chemical. The company met frequently with the students throughout the year. Coordinated by Coffman Collaborative, the campaign produced more than 35 media stories in the Charleston area, three statewide media pieces, more than 300 coloring books distributed to eastern Kanawha County students, and was launched over a series of two media relations events.
Coffman Collaborative and the Carver Graphic Design project were also awarded the Best of West Virginia Tactic Bronze Award for the Things We Make: Belle Chemical coloring book in the single-issue publication category.