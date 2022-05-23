They came, they saw, they feuded, and they won more than $20,000 before they were done.
Five brothers and one sister of the Crede family of Kanawha and Putnam counties competed on the Atlanta stage of the long-running hit TV game show “Family Feud” in June 2021. Their debut episode aired on May 19 on the local FOX affiliate. They and well-wishers watched the broadcast that afternoon at a people-packed Roni’s Pizza Bar in Elkview, as well as their two other appearances last Thursday and Friday.
Billy Crede of Elkview, the owner/operator of Crede Tractor Sales & Service in Big Chimney and Scott Depot, was joined by family members Kevin Crede of South Hills, Robin Crede-Long of Big Chimney, Dennis Crede of Teays Valley, and Garry Crede of Teays Valley, to field the survey questions posed by “Family Feud” host Steve Harvey.
On their first episode, the Credes exceeded the point score of their opponents, the returning-champion Garland family from Omaha. They won a come-from-behind match by tallying 494 points after submitting “a radio signal” as their collective answer to “Name something that can be scrambled,” but the family fell short of the 200 points needed to win the grand prize round; their 168 points netted them $840.
The Credes returned as the champs for the next episode. They fared much better in their second day, winning the game and conquering the lightning round for its $20,000 payoff. They lost on their third and final day of play, however.
Their road to “Family Feud” fortune was a protracted one, Billy Crede said. They auditioned for the show in Charleston in 2018 (along with about 3,000 other families, he said), advancing through several rounds of mock competition to qualify.
“They randomly picked two families and we played two rounds,” Billy Crede recounted. “They filmed everything, to see how enthusiastic everyone was, going in and out of the huddles. After that, they said, ‘We’ll let you know,’ but as we walked out the door, they told us we’d made it to the next round. We did another audition, both as a family and individually. A couple of months later, they called and said they’d fly us to Los Angeles to be on the show.”
That was in late 2019, he said. Their scheduled competition taping was postponed until last June because of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns and precautions.
“They flew us to Atlanta — that’s your new Hollywood right now — for a week,” Billy Crede said. The brothers and sister were given COVID-19 tests before and after their departure on a Sunday, had a couple of days to see the sights of Atlanta, and then taped their segments on Wednesday and Thursday.
“They do a mock show first,” he said, “with two rounds, so you can get the feel for it. They start the tapings at noon and do four shows a day; we’re wearing the same clothes on our second day as we wore on the first.”
As a tribute to their late parents, Harry and Carma Crede, the Crede brothers each wore a necktie their father had worn, while Crede-Long wore jewelry their mother had owned. “We’re a pretty tight family,” Billy Crede explained. “Mom and Dad always preached to us to stay together, and they loved ‘Family Feud’ and watched it every day.”
“It was still very raw — Dad had died four months before we did the taping in Atlanta,” said Crede-Long, a teacher by trade at Midland Trail Elementary School in Belle. “I wore my mom’s earrings, rings, necklaces, even her wedding band, and the brothers wore his neckties. Our parents were there in spirit, and when we won on the second day, we had tears in our eyes. We said, ‘This one was for you, Mom and Dad.’”
Harry and Carma Crede co-founded Crede Tractor Sales & Service in 1963. He died in April 2021 at the age of 88. Carma died in December 2014.
“We had a lot of fun,” Billy Crede said of their game show adventure. “They told us only 40% of the teams make it to three days of playing. It was a lot of fun, but there’s still a lot of pressure when you’re under the lights. You’ve got to think and have an answer within one or two seconds. They’ve surveyed 100 people, and you don’t know what they’re thinking. Sometimes you have to think outside the box. ... Steve Harvey cuts up during the show and he has fun, but you’ve got to be focused to have an answer during the game.”
His sister concurred. “It was exciting and nerve-racking,” Crede-Long said. “We met a lot of nice people, too. Steve Harvey’s behind-the-scenes crew is phenomenal. They put a lot of hours into putting that show together. They were the people who actually came here to Charleston to do our preliminary auditions at the studios. They wear a lot of different hats.”