The Hurricane High School Red Hot musical ensemble won the grand championship title at the West Virginia State Show Choir Festival conducted on March 19 at Hurricane High.
The victory marked Red Hot’s seventh straight state championship and its 14th overall, according to spokesperson John Kincaid. This season, Kincaid said, Red Hot won five of seven competitions while performing in West Virginia, Ohio, and Indiana.
The Nitro High School Showcats placed first runner-up at the competition. Winfield High School’s General Admission was second runner-up in the championship division. Herbert Hoover High School’s High Impact show choir was third runner-up and the Sissonville Touch of Class show choir was fourth runner-up.
The Hurricane High Heat Wave show choir won the Unisex Division, and Poca High’s Visual Volume show choir placed first in the festival in the small school division.
Local students and groups who garnered festival awards included:
Best Performer: John Hall, Sissonville High Touch of Class; Kiana Dyess, Nitro High Showcats; Gage Bailey, Hurricane High Red Hot; Maddie Shafer, Winfield High General Admission; and Alexis Serercaka, Herbert Hoover High High Impact.
Class awards went to these local groups: Class A, first place, Hurricane High Red Hot; Class B, first place, Nitro High Showcats; Class B, second place, Winfield High General Admission; and Class C, first place, Sissonville High Touch of Class.
Caption awards were presented to the following local contenders: Outstanding Instrumental Solo, Jordan Morris, Winfield High School General Admission; Outstanding Female Soloist, Emma Fields, Nitro High Showcats; Outstanding Male Soloist, J.D. James, Winfield High General Admission; Outstanding Instrumental Ensemble, Hurricane High Red Hot; Outstanding Costumes, Nitro High Showcats; Outstanding Show Design, Hurricane High Red Hot; Outstanding Choreography, Hurricane High Red Hot; and Outstanding Choral Sound, Hurricane High Red Hot.
The West Virginia Vocal Music Association sponsored this year’s festival.