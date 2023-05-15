‘The Blob!!’ auditions to be held Saturday
Auditions will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., Charleston, for the Contemporary Youth Arts Company’s summer musical, ‘The Blob!!’
Singers and dances ages 12 and older are invited to audition for the Dan Kehde/Mark Scarpelli production, which will be presented at the Elk City Playhouse July 27 through Aug. 6.
Visit cyaccharleston.com for more information.
The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct auditions for its summer production of “Grease” at its headquarters at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston next week.
Reading/singing auditions will take place starting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, and 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. Dance auditions will get underway at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 (those auditioning should dress to dance).
For further information, including available roles and audition requirements, go to charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
“Grease” will be performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6.
CLOG will also present “Little Shop of Horrors” June 9-11 and 16-18 at its Tennessee Avenue theater. Tickets and more information are available at the website above.
The Alban Arts Center has announced its cast for “Bustown,” which will be presented at the center at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
Cast members include: Ronda King as Sylvia, Bri Parks as Faith, Jill Scarbro as Jude, David McBrayer as Cedrick, Samantha Phalen as Cressida, Caroline McLaury as Corvette, Ethan Hodge as Axel, Rachel Bostic as Corolla, Daniel Foster as Dave, and Vada Scarbro, Ethan Grose, and Bella Bukovinsky as Punkbirds.
“Bustown” will be performed June 23, 24, 25, and 30 and July 1 and 2. To purchase tickets or find out more, go to albanartscenter.com.
The Contemporary Youth Arts Company and 11:11 Productions will present “A Cabaret Showcase” at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston from 7 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
The showcase will feature local artists, musicians, and actors, with proceeds going to benefit the Elk City Playhouse and its stage operations and performances.
For additional information or tickets, go to cyaccharleston.com.
