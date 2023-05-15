Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

‘The Blob!!’ auditions to be held Saturday

Auditions will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., Charleston, for the Contemporary Youth Arts Company’s summer musical, ‘The Blob!!’

