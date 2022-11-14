Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia University students hailing from Charleston and Scott Depot were among the five winners of the Mountaineers of Distinction awards announced at the WVU-Oklahoma football game on Nov. 12.

Recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement were Callyn Zeigler from Charleston; Matthew Hudson from Scott Depot; Giana Loretta from Shinnston; Sonia-Frida Ndifon from Elkridge, Maryland; and Trevor Swiger from Grafton.

