West Virginia University students hailing from Charleston and Scott Depot were among the five winners of the Mountaineers of Distinction awards announced at the WVU-Oklahoma football game on Nov. 12.
Recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement were Callyn Zeigler from Charleston; Matthew Hudson from Scott Depot; Giana Loretta from Shinnston; Sonia-Frida Ndifon from Elkridge, Maryland; and Trevor Swiger from Grafton.
The five seniors, all members of the WVU Honors College, were announced during halftime of the WVU vs. Oklahoma game at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.
Zeigler, from Charleston, is a computer engineering and computer science major. She serves as a Presidential Student Ambassador and teaching assistant and student ambassador for the Statler College. Zeigler is a Neil S. Bucklew Scholar and a member of the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society.
She volunteers her time with outreach initiatives across the state that foster interest in engineering careers among young female students as a mentor for the Society of Women Engineers.
She also volunteers her time to the Appalachian Prison Book Project, Empty Bowls Monongalia and WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.
Hudson, from Scott Depot, is an immunology and medical microbiology major who has maintained a cumulative 4.0 grade point average. He serves as a Presidential Student Ambassador, health sciences college senator with the Student Government Association and a student ambassador for the School of Medicine Immunology and Medical Microbiology Program.
Hudson also serves as president of WVU Global Medical, a member of the WVU Dental Brigades and volunteers his time facilitating mobile food pantries for the nonprofit Pantry Plus More.
He has been accepted into the School of Medicine Early Decision Program and presented his research on antibody response to Pseudomonas aeruginosa germ infections in cystic fibrosis patients at the 2022 West Virginia Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol.
The honorees, representing a range of disciplines while sharing impressive academic achievements and service to their communities, were chosen by an interview selection panel from a pool of nearly 80 students who were nominated across campus.