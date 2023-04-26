University of Charleston Presidential Scholarship recipients and finalists, along with UC officials, include, from left to right, (front row) Madelyn Rickard (Presidential Scholar, Pine-Richland High School); Chloe Treadway (finalist, Sherman High School); Abagail Thaxton (finalist, George Washington High School); Valerie Smith (Presidential Scholar, Webster County High School); (back row) UC Executive Vice President of Enrollment Management Dr. Elizabeth Wolfe; Jayden Sharps (Presidential Scholar, Scott High School); Denys Pavlov (Presidential Scholar, Winfield High School); Chance Bragg (finalist, Sissonville High School); and UC President Marty Roth. Photo courtesy University of Charleston
Four high school seniors have been selected to receive the University of Charleston’s Presidential Scholarship -- the highest-level scholarship the University offers -- covering full tuition, fees, housing, and meals for four years, with a total value of $172,000.
“The Presidential Scholarship truly recognizes high achievers,” said Dr. Elizabeth Wolfe, executive vice president of enrollment management at UC, in a UC release. “In addition to being scholars with strong records of academic success, they have also demonstrated impressive accomplishments in their pursuits beyond the classroom. Throughout a demanding interview process involving multiple rounds of review, these scholars have impressed our campus community, including President Roth during their personal interviews with him. The winners of this scholarship should be very proud -- it is quite an achievement.”
The students who will receive the Presidential Scholarship are:
• Denys Pavlov from Winfield High School, majoring in accounting
• Madelyn Rickard from Pine-Richland High School, majoring in radiologic science
• Jayden Sharps from Scott High School, undeclared major
• Valerie Smith from Webster County High School, majoring in nursing
In addition, the University of Charleston will award scholarship packages of between $20,000 to $25,000 per year (the lower amount is for the students choosing to commute, rather than live on campus), with a total value of up to $100,000 over four years to the following Presidential Scholar Finalists:
• Chance Bragg from Sissonville High School, majoring in nursing
• Abagail Thaxton from George Washington High School, majoring in nursing
• Chloe Treadway from Sherman High School, majoring in nursing.
Awards will be presented to the students at their high school scholarship awards ceremonies.
“We are proud to offer these outstanding students the opportunity to pursue their dreams,” UC President Marty Roth said in the release. “We congratulate them on their achievements so far and know that they will accomplish great things. We are looking forward to welcoming them to the Golden Eagle family.”