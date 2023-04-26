Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

University of Charleston Presidential Scholarship recipients and finalists, along with UC officials, include, from left to right, (front row) Madelyn Rickard (Presidential Scholar, Pine-Richland High School); Chloe Treadway (finalist, Sherman High School); Abagail Thaxton (finalist, George Washington High School); Valerie Smith (Presidential Scholar, Webster County High School); (back row) UC Executive Vice President of Enrollment Management Dr. Elizabeth Wolfe; Jayden Sharps (Presidential Scholar, Scott High School); Denys Pavlov (Presidential Scholar, Winfield High School); Chance Bragg (finalist, Sissonville High School); and UC President Marty Roth. Photo courtesy University of Charleston

Four high school seniors have been selected to receive the University of Charleston’s Presidential Scholarship -- the highest-level scholarship the University offers -- covering full tuition, fees, housing, and meals for four years, with a total value of $172,000.

“The Presidential Scholarship truly recognizes high achievers,” said Dr. Elizabeth Wolfe, executive vice president of enrollment management at UC, in a UC release. “In addition to being scholars with strong records of academic success, they have also demonstrated impressive accomplishments in their pursuits beyond the classroom. Throughout a demanding interview process involving multiple rounds of review, these scholars have impressed our campus community, including President Roth during their personal interviews with him. The winners of this scholarship should be very proud -- it is quite an achievement.”

