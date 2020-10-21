A pair of area theater companies have completed auditions and named the casts of their respective holiday programs.
The Children's Theatre of Charleston has announced its cast chosen for its upcoming production of "Christmas Shorts."
Santa’s Christmas Shorts
Mrs. Claus: Emma Grace Hutchinson
Santa: Patrick Runion
Letter to Santa Part 1
Victoria: Braylie Smolder
Reindeer Games
Bobsled: Ben Armstead
Frostbite: Braylie Smolder
Faline: Bailey Pittman
Prancer: Jacob Walker
Summer: Malia Saar
Scoot: Beatrice Kime
Charla: Vivian Kime
Faye: Hudson Leach
Kringle, Krumple, and Kramer
Lawyer: Ethan Hodge
Victim 1: Aeson Stuck
Victim 2: Ariana Deel
Victim 3: Aiden Bowen
Singing in the Snow, Carrot & Knock Knock Jokes
Snowman: Walker Parsons
Reindeer: Patrick Runion
Hey, Mom!
Kids: Ava Isner, Garrett Hughes, Ariana Choueiri
Mom: Abby Pauley
The Elf Who Ruined Christmas
Plumski: Hudson Leach
Twinkleton: Zander Harris
Snuggleman: Thomas Bailey
Hazelnut: Sara Saffer
Gingersmith: Felix Madsen
Flakester: Chris Morris
Letter to Santa Part 2
John: Aiden Bowen
Christmas Quiz
Announcer: Ben Armstead
Hope: Bailey Pittman
Scrooge: Aeson Stuck
Tiny Tim: Henry Galaska
Ghost Of Christmas Yet to Come: Sara Zachwieja
Crazy Hank's Used Christmas Trees
Crazy Hank: Seth Hargis
Assistant One: Beatrice Kime
Assistant Two: Vivian Kime
As the North Pole Turns
Freezy: Ben Armstead
Elsie: Abby Pauley
Elbert: Seth Hargis
Pippi: Emilie Hoosier
Officer: Ethan Hodge
Letter to Santa Part 3
Julie: Ava Isner
Christmas Rap
Rapper 1: Jacob Walker
Rapper 2: Malia Saar
Movie Trailer
Child: Henry Galaska
Mother: Bailey Pittman
North Pole News
Hal: Aeson Stuck
Gal: Emilie Hoosier
Price: Garrett Hughes
Ms. Hap: Braylie Smolder
Joy: Ariana Deel
Virginia: Sara Zachwieja
Jill: Sarah Saffer
Jane: Ariana Choueiri
Pastor: Walker Parsons
Mom: Malia Saar
Daughter: Ava Isner
Store Clerk: Jacob Walker
Young Girl: Emma Grace Hutchinson
Homeless Person: Chris Morris
Tracy: Hudson Leach
Carolers: Zander Harris, Thomas Bailey, Abby Pauley
Musicians/Singers: Ariana Deel, Emma Grace Hutchinson, Malia Saar, Felix Madsen, Sarah Saffer, Alondra Johnson, Emilie Hoosier, Bailey Pittman, Abby Pauley, Aiden Bowen, Garrett Hughes, Ariana Choueiri, and Braylie Smolder.
"Christmas Shorts" will be live streamed in December, with dates to be announced. The show's directors have expressed a desire to bring holiday entertainment to the public while maintaining optimum safety standards to do so.
"We are excited to have figured out ways to keep our casts safe, such as rehearsing outside or on line, in small groups, and incorporating masks into our costumes," "Christmas Shorts" Director Jennifer Anderson said. "Safety is very important to us. But so is performing -- doing our art and bringing it to the community. We feel that this show is going to bring much-needed Christmas cheer to our audiences and everyone who is working to put this show together."
"I am so excited to be a part of this production, hoping to spread a little cheer this holiday season with something for the whole family to enjoy and while keeping everyone safe, whether they be an audience member, actor, musician or production staff member," Assistant Director Natasha Allen said.
“This year has been a challenge for everyone -- families, artists, employers, workers," Grant Edwards, the show's musical director, said. "In keeping with the necessity to maintain safe and healthy practices, while still offering a unique experience to our young people, we’re excited for 'Christmas Shorts.' While it will certainly provide some new challenges, we feel that the smaller group settings and individual scenes will allow for a new theater and filming experience which a lot of our kids haven’t gotten to experience before.
"In leading the music I’m personally excited to have creative flexibility to allow our production to include some of the singing and instrumental skills of our group," Edwards added. "After such a hard year, it’s just really important that families in our area can have something to hang their Christmas hat on, and we feel like this production is going to be perfect for that.”
For more information and updates on the production, visit ctoc.org.
Also, the Alban Arts Center has selected its cast for the St. Albans group's December production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."
Cast members for the production, which will run Dec. 11 through Dec. 21, include:
Ebenezer Scrooge: Ariana Kincaid
Bob Cratchit: Isaiah Hall
Jacob Marley: John Morrison
The Spirit of Christmas Past: Sophie Alexander
The Spirit of Christmas Present: John McBrayer
The Spirit of Christmas Yet to Come/Belle: Taylor Shaw
Tiny Tim: Seth Vannoy
Mrs. Cratchit: Sam Hight
Fred: Stevie Jenkins
Fred's Wife: Caroline McLaury
Charwoman: Sheila Jarrett
Fezziwig: Tonya Montgomery
Young Scrooge: Olivia Cisco
Old Joe: Braylie Smolder
Peter Cratchit: Matthew Baldwin
Martha Cratchit: Fiona Sullivan
Rosie/Mrs. Dilber: Ellie Lepp
Dick Wilkins: Samantha Phalen
The Benevolent Gentleman/Staveley: Alexis Miller
The Benevolent Gentleman/Headmaster: Heather Miller
The Baker: Emma Fields
Ignorance/Boy with the Turkey: Aiden Bowen
Belinda Cratchit/Fan: Molly Sullivan
Lucy Cratchit: Dulce Vance
Matthew Cratchit: Emma Williams
Want: Ava Baldwin.
Tickets and more information about "A Christmas Carol" are available at albanartscenter.com.