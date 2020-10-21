Essential reporting in volatile times.

A pair of area theater companies have completed auditions and named the casts of their respective holiday programs.

The Children's Theatre of Charleston has announced its cast chosen for its upcoming production of "Christmas Shorts."

Santa’s Christmas Shorts

Mrs. Claus: Emma Grace Hutchinson

Santa: Patrick Runion

Letter to Santa Part 1

Victoria: Braylie Smolder

Reindeer Games

Bobsled: Ben Armstead

Frostbite: Braylie Smolder

Faline: Bailey Pittman

Prancer: Jacob Walker

Summer:  Malia Saar

Scoot: Beatrice Kime

Charla: Vivian Kime

Faye: Hudson Leach

Kringle, Krumple, and Kramer

Lawyer: Ethan Hodge

Victim 1: Aeson Stuck

Victim 2: Ariana Deel

Victim 3: Aiden Bowen

Singing in the Snow, Carrot & Knock Knock Jokes

Snowman: Walker Parsons

Reindeer: Patrick Runion

Hey, Mom!

Kids: Ava Isner, Garrett Hughes, Ariana Choueiri

Mom: Abby Pauley

The Elf Who Ruined Christmas

Plumski: Hudson Leach

Twinkleton: Zander Harris

Snuggleman: Thomas Bailey

Hazelnut: Sara Saffer

Gingersmith: Felix Madsen

Flakester: Chris Morris

Letter to Santa Part 2

John: Aiden Bowen

Christmas Quiz

Announcer: Ben Armstead

Hope: Bailey Pittman

Scrooge: Aeson Stuck

Tiny Tim: Henry Galaska

Ghost Of Christmas Yet to Come: Sara Zachwieja

Crazy Hank's Used Christmas Trees

Crazy Hank: Seth Hargis

Assistant One: Beatrice Kime

Assistant Two: Vivian Kime

As the North Pole Turns

Freezy: Ben Armstead

Elsie: Abby Pauley

Elbert: Seth Hargis

Pippi: Emilie Hoosier

Officer: Ethan Hodge

Letter to Santa Part 3

Julie: Ava Isner

Christmas Rap

Rapper 1: Jacob Walker

Rapper 2: Malia Saar

Movie Trailer

Child: Henry Galaska

Mother: Bailey Pittman

North Pole News

Hal: Aeson Stuck

Gal: Emilie Hoosier

Price: Garrett Hughes

Ms. Hap: Braylie Smolder

Joy: Ariana Deel

Virginia: Sara Zachwieja

Jill: Sarah Saffer

Jane: Ariana Choueiri

Pastor: Walker Parsons

Mom: Malia Saar

Daughter: Ava Isner

Store Clerk: Jacob Walker

Young Girl:  Emma Grace Hutchinson

Homeless Person: Chris Morris

Tracy: Hudson Leach

Carolers: Zander Harris, Thomas Bailey, Abby Pauley

Musicians/Singers: Ariana Deel, Emma Grace Hutchinson, Malia Saar, Felix Madsen, Sarah Saffer, Alondra Johnson, Emilie Hoosier, Bailey Pittman, Abby Pauley, Aiden Bowen, Garrett Hughes, Ariana Choueiri, and Braylie Smolder.

"Christmas Shorts" will be live streamed in December, with dates to be announced. The show's directors have expressed a desire to bring holiday entertainment to the public while maintaining optimum safety standards to do so.

director Jennifer Anderson:

"We are excited to have figured out ways to keep our casts safe, such as rehearsing outside or on line, in small groups, and incorporating masks into our costumes," "Christmas Shorts" Director Jennifer Anderson said. "Safety is very important to us. But so is performing -- doing our art and bringing it to the community. We feel that this show is going to bring much-needed Christmas cheer to our audiences and everyone who is working to put this show together."

"I am so excited to be a part of this production, hoping to spread a little cheer this holiday season with something for the whole family to enjoy and while keeping everyone safe, whether they be an audience member, actor, musician or production staff member," Assistant Director Natasha Allen said.

“This year has been a challenge for everyone -- families, artists, employers, workers," Grant Edwards, the show's musical director, said. "In keeping with the necessity to maintain safe and healthy practices, while still offering a unique experience to our young people, we’re excited for 'Christmas Shorts.' While it will certainly provide some new challenges, we feel that the smaller group settings and individual scenes will allow for a new theater and filming experience which a lot of our kids haven’t gotten to experience before.

"In leading the music I’m personally excited to have creative flexibility to allow our production to include some of the singing and instrumental skills of our group," Edwards added. "After such a hard year, it’s just really important that families in our area can have something to hang their Christmas hat on, and we feel like this production is going to be perfect for that.”

For more information and updates on the production, visit ctoc.org.

Also, the Alban Arts Center has selected its cast for the St. Albans group's December production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."

Cast members for the production, which will run Dec. 11 through Dec. 21, include:

Ebenezer Scrooge: Ariana Kincaid

Bob Cratchit: Isaiah Hall

Jacob Marley: John Morrison

The Spirit of Christmas Past: Sophie Alexander

The Spirit of Christmas Present: John McBrayer

The Spirit of Christmas Yet to Come/Belle: Taylor Shaw

Tiny Tim: Seth Vannoy

Mrs. Cratchit: Sam Hight

Fred: Stevie Jenkins

Fred's Wife: Caroline McLaury

Charwoman: Sheila Jarrett

Fezziwig: Tonya Montgomery

Young Scrooge: Olivia Cisco

Old Joe: Braylie Smolder

Peter Cratchit: Matthew Baldwin

Martha Cratchit: Fiona Sullivan

Rosie/Mrs. Dilber: Ellie Lepp

Dick Wilkins: Samantha Phalen

The Benevolent Gentleman/Staveley: Alexis Miller

The Benevolent Gentleman/Headmaster: Heather Miller

The Baker: Emma Fields

Ignorance/Boy with the Turkey: Aiden Bowen

Belinda Cratchit/Fan: Molly Sullivan

Lucy Cratchit: Dulce Vance

Matthew Cratchit: Emma Williams

Want: Ava Baldwin.

Tickets and more information about "A Christmas Carol" are available at albanartscenter.com.