A trio of local theater groups, based in St. Albans, Belle and Charleston, have cast actors and are in rehearsal for upcoming spring and early summer stage productions.
'The Garden of Rikki Tikki Tavi'
The Alban Arts Center in St. Albans will present "The Garden of Rikki Tikki Tavi," with live and online options available, beginning next week.
"The Garden of Rikki Tikki Tavi" will open at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 16, at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. To observe safety protocols, socially distanced seating will be limited to 50 audience members per performance. Other protocols in effect will include mandatory masks and temperature checks, with hand sanitizer available at the venue.
Other performance dates are 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18; 7 p.m. Friday, April 23; 7 p.m. April 24; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
Performances will also be live streamed for at-home viewing.
Cast members include:
• Rikki Tikki-Tavi: Dulce Vance
• Darzee: Stevie Jenkins
• Chuchu: Samantha Phalen
• Nag: Nessa Holliday
• Teddy: Garrett Hughes.
For tickets or more details, visit albanartscenter.com or www.onthestage.com.
'The Tempest'
The Mountain Roots Community Theatre in Belle has cast actors for its June production of Shakespeare's "The Tempest."
Cast members include: Braeden Grady, David McBrayer, Ayla Fry, Nathan Minnerly, Alicia Tish Maynard, Susan Marrash-Minnerly, Jamie Smoot, Jeff Martin, Heather Hughes, Tory Casey, Roza Beller, Katie Marberry, and Jonathan Maynard.
Directed by Doug Minnerly, "The Tempest" will be performed over the first two weekends in June at the Mountain Roots Community Theater in the Quincy Mall in Belle.
For tickets or additional details, visit www.mountainrootstheatre.org, call 681-264-0776 or email mountainrootstheatre@gmail.com.
'Putting It Together'
The West Side-based Charleston Light Opera Guild has named the cast for its eight June performances of the Stephen Sondheim musical revue, “Putting It Together.”
Cast members include Chris Terpening as Man 1, Rudi Arrowood as Woman 1, Cedrick Farmer as Man 2, Christa Navy as Woman 2 and Jacob Fleck as Man 3.
Nina Denton Pasinetti will be the artistic director and David Patrick will be the music director.
CLOG will present "Putting It Together" June 17-20 and June 24-27 at the Susan Runyon Maier Sculpture Garden at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston.
For tickets for the limited-seating, outdoor shows or more information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org or the CLOG Facebook page.