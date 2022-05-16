Cast members have been selected for four area productions that will be performed beginning this weekend and continuing into June in Charleston and St. Albans.
‘Morning Prayer’
The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present the new Dan Kehde stage play, “Morning Prayer,” at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, May 20, 21, 27, and 28, at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W, in the Elk City District of Charleston’s West Side.
The drama, about an idealistic young Episcopal priest facing the brutality of a dying inner city church, features Maddie Wright in the lead role, supported by Rob Royce, Caroline Chamness, Nik Tidquist, Kayla Skidmore, Abbey Connett, Luke Gambill, Matt Connelly, and six “ladies of the evening.”
Kehde’s play has a suggested rating of PG-13 for adult content, language, and sexual violence.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. They can be purchased at the door or online at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com.
‘The King of Little Things’
The Children’s Theatre of Charleston’s teen-age group, Beyond the Stage, will present its production of “The King of Little Things,” written by local storyteller Bil Lepp, at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, in the outdoor Sculpture Garden of the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Admission is free for all of the performances; donations will be welcome and accepted, however.
“The King of Little Things” cast (some playing multiple roles) includes: Braylie Smolder, Samara Chamberlain, Elijah Kiser, Dulce Vance, Amanda Watson, Molly Evans, Emma Hutchinson, Sarah Saffer, Nadia Miller, Elijah Cinco, Julia Wisser, Penelope Christian, Kamme Hinamon, Blake King, Bea Kime, Joseph Clerecuzio, Micheal Evans, Jacob Walker, Gavin Samuel, Maverick King, and Ethan Hodge.
Tickets and more information can be obtained at www.ctoc.org.
‘Fairview’
“Fairview” will open on Friday, June 3, at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Additional performances are scheduled for June 4-5 and June 10-12.
“Fairview” is an examination of families, family drama, and the insidiousness of white supremacy.
Jayleah Burs as Beverly, Traci Phillips as Jasmine, Rhonda Rogombe as Keisha, Norman Branch as Dayton, Kim Waybright as Suze, Justin Clark as Jimbo, Clayton Strohmenger as Mack, and Laura Michelle Diener as Bets are the “Fairview” cast members.
Tickets for “Fairview” can be purchased in advance at albantickets.com.
‘Bonnie & Clyde’
The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present its FestivALL show, “Bonnie & Clyde, the Musical,” at its Tennessee Avenue theater on Charleston’s West Side on June 17-19 and June 24-26.
Starring as the real-life, 1930s-era outlaw couple are Lauren Meyer as Bonnie and Will Manahan as Clyde. Other cast members include Megan Sydnor-Collins, Michael Edens, Dylan Carpenter, Tim Whitener, Toni Pilato, Caroline Chamness, Mark Felton, Elaina Smith, Sheila Jarrett, Annabel Canterbury, Clint Thomas, Kennie Bass, Chris Terpening, Kate Erlewine, and Garrett Hughes.
Ticket orders and additional information about “Bonnie & Clyde” are available at charlestonlightoperaguild.org.