They’ll strike up the bands, unfurl the American flags and salute military members, past and present, again this weekend in South Charleston, as a civic tradition and celebration marches back into the city after a year’s absence.
The 61st annual South Charleston Armed Forces Day Parade will step off at noon on Saturday, May 15, and proceed along D Street in the city.
South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens Jr. shares the welling, citywide exuberance for the return of the longtime parade after a tempestuous 2020 postponed it along with dozens of other yearly events locally and globally. (According to the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, the city holds the distinction of hosting the most consecutive Armed Forces Day parades in the United States, interrupted only by last year’s pandemic.)
“We expect a nice, large parade like the ones we’ve had in the past,” Mullens said last week. “We’re excited to get back to some sense of normalcy and letting people get back out again. The best thing I can say is, ‘Welcome back.’
“We’re planning on having the parade and Summerfest again this year,” the mayor added. “If there’s one thing COVID-19 has taught us, what we can’t do today, we may not be able to do tomorrow, but I’m very confident we’re going to have our Armed Forces Day Parade and Summerfest this year.”
This year’s Parade Grand Marshal will be 96-year-old World War II Army veteran Elvin Davis, a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient, of South Charleston. Davis was injured in combat on Christmas Day 1945.
“We’re proud to have him as our grand marshal,” said Mullens, “but, of course, we’re always proud to have these guys participate — the parade is all about them. We want people to come out and enjoy the day and, the most important thing, to honor our veterans.”
Saturday’s parade will have some precautionary, pandemic-related rules in effect. Along with social distancing, masks and other CDC- and state-mandated regulations still being observed, those marching in the parade will not hand out candy or other items to those watching along the route.
The parade lineup will get underway at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
For updates about Saturday’s parade, visit the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau’s website or Facebook page or call the SCCVB offices at 304-746-5552.