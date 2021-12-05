A grand opening celebration was scheduled on Saturday, Dec. 4, to introduce the community to the Gallery on 4th Gallery and Art Studio in downtown Montgomery.
A holiday bazaar was part of the open day’s festivities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a gallery reception taking place Saturday evening for visitors to meet with several of the contributing artists and view their works.
Saturday’s public debut marked the realization of a longtime goal of Gallery on 4th’s founder and curator, native Canadian Bernice Deakins, who moved to Montgomery with her husband, Jim, four years ago from Charleston. She is a member of River Valley Arts whose juried work has been displayed at Tamarack.
“This has been a dream of mine forever to have my own gallery,” Deakins said last week prior to the grand opening celebration. “I’ve been an art teacher over the years, and my last venture was as the artist in residence at The GRID here in Montgomery from the time it opened until it closed.
“I’d been looking for another studio space, and when this building became available, I thought it was big enough to have my studio, an art gallery and a teaching studio,” she said.
A grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History enabled her to acquire the space which had been previously occupied by an accounting firm, she said. (A WVDACH grant had also allowed her to oversee last year’s development of the city’s Montgomery Mural, located approximately two blocks from the new gallery.)
“There’s also a huge area in the back, like a community center,” Deakins said, where she hopes to open eventually for community event rentals as well as gallery functions.
She said it took only about six weeks to redo the space for her purposes. “I had to tear out one wall, but, other than that, it’s a good building that’s been kept up.”
Saturday’s reception included works by 20 artists from Montgomery and other parts of the Upper Kanawha Valley, Charleston and Calhoun County.
Deakins said the gallery will not be open regular hours to the public, but visits can be made by contacting her in advance and the space will be open for special showings and other events.
“People can contact me on the gallery’s Facebook page if they want to see the gallery,” Deakins explained. “I’ll also be doing an online gallery, not just relying on brick and mortar. There are some fine arts sites online I’m checking into.”
Born and raised in Newfoundland and Labrador, Deakins added that she hopes to begin teaching art classes at Gallery on 4th in 2022.
Gallery on 4th is located at 414 Fourth Ave. in Montgomery. For additional information about the studio, classes and other matters, call 304-546-0250 or email bekins123@gmail.com.