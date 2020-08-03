If you grow things, make things, build things or play and/or sing tunes, you're invited to sell your garden, decorating and other wares and share your musical talents in a recurring, open-air event happening every Saturday morning in August in South Charleston: the Artisan Market.
Promoting local farmers and craftspeople while encouraging healthier lifestyles in the process, the Artisan Market is scheduled for 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays, Aug. 8, 15, 22, and 29, at Café Appalachia, 206 D St. in South Charleston.
Regular vendors at the weekly Artisan Market include Steve and Karen Davis, who provide custom etched glass through their Elite Etching company; Aerial Strong of Davis Farm Soap, who offers homemade goat's milk soaps; Abbie Wiles of Appalachian Willows, who makes and sells basketry made from willows on her Palestine, Wirt County, farm; Carrigan Arthur of Sunset Peak Farm, who brings to the Saturday markets fresh, free-range eggs and baked goods, including bread; and Rachel Porter and Candice Maxwell of Recovery Tea, selling a variety of herbal teas made from locally sourced produce.
Area vendors who participate periodically at the Artisan Market include Paul Ronk of Ronk Family Farm, supplying maple syrup, maple cotton candy and tomatoes grown at his Lincoln County farm, and By The Moon, featuring Sarah Weekly and her family's handcrafted jewelry, paintings, small miniature models, and knitted and crocheted items.
A team of farmers from Paradise Farms in Dunbar is also anticipated to have produce available for the remaining markets.
Along with welcoming new vendors to join the roster this month, market organizer Danielle Justice is seeking musicians to join and perform during operating hours. Justice said Candice Maxwell's partner, Matt, and the duo Ma'am have volunteered their time and musicianship for upcoming markets, and other musicians are encouraged to perform.
The Artisan Market features a cart created and donated by Dan Brammer, a local retired firefighter and military veteran.
"Dan donated the cart we use to sell excess produce," Justice said. "The cart is full of gifts and where we take donations for the nonprofit. For every donation, donors can choose a gift we have available on the cart, such as fresh produce from our gardens which provide products for our cafe."
On each Artisan Market Saturday, market host Café Appalachia is open for breakfast and brunch from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lunch beginning at either 10 or 11 a.m. The café has introduced an all-new breakfast and luncheon menu recently.
The Artisan Market was originally scheduled to be held weekly at the Mound in South Charleston until COVID-19 concerns canceled that plan. The markets have been conducted over the summer at the Café Appalachia site, with social distancing and other precautions being observed to promote vendor, customer, and staff members' safety.
To join the upcoming Artisan Markets as a vendor or musician or for general inquiries, call or text 304-654-6009 or send email correspondence to ebbmiscere@gmail.com. Updates and information are also posted on Facebook at Artisan Market @the Cafe!.
Café Appalachia observed its second anniversary in South Charleston earlier this summer. The café is an adjunct of Pollen8 Inc., a nonprofit organization that creates and conducts social programs to assist drug-impacted families throughout each stage of recovery. The café serves as a site for women in recovery with applicable job skills and experience to build a foundation for sobriety and success.