Aspects of Mountain State's musical heritage recounted at YMCA seniors' luncheon

The founder and curator of the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame added some homegrown musical and lyrical lore to the monthly seniors' luncheon menu at the Charleston Family YMCA.
On Feb. 12, Michael Lipton addressed the Spirited Seniors Lunch audience, sharing history and other information about the state Music Hall of Fame and some of its inductees.
Lipton began his presentation by describing how he was inspired to start the museum after a 2005 trip to Nashville. He said the Charleston-based Music Hall of Fame will induct its eighth class of West Virginia-based performers in April, making a total of 57 inductees thus far.
He talked about one of the inaugural inductees, Bill Withers, who grew up in the Raleigh County mining town of Slab Fork, and Withers' long-running impact in the musical field. Other notable Mountain State artists -- and their legacies -- Lipton discussed included Wheeling opera singer Eleanor Steber; Boone County native Billy Edd Wheeler; Fayette County native John Ellison, who wrote "Some Kind of Wonderful;" Johnnie Johnson, the pianist for rock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry and the inspiration for Berry's classic hit, "Johnny B. Goode;" and several others.
"Some of these musicians have really helped shape the music of the United States," Lipton said, "and a lot of people in West Virginia aren't aware of them. I'd been playing music in West Virginia for 20 or 30 years and I thought I knew a lot about the history of music in West Virginia. When we started the Hall of Fame, I found out I didn't know much at all. It's been an incredibly interesting and rewarding and fascinating little journey, really."
Along with Steber, Lipton also talked about Billy Cox, another Wheeling product who was the longtime bass player for Jimi Hendrix. "He played with Jimi Hendrix longer than anybody else. They met in the service. As the story goes, Hendrix was going to England, where he put his first band together and became famous. He asked Billy to go. Billy didn't have enough money to go from Kentucky to New York, and Hendrix said, 'I will send for you later.' And he did. I think it was 50 years this year they released their first record.
"When we try to describe the music in West Virginia, we often use Bill Withers as an example," Lipton said. "What is his music? Is it rock? Well, no, it's not really rock and roll. Is it soul? No. It's got all of those elements, and it may become very difficult to put a label on them.
"That's another reason a lot of artists from West Virginia didn't become more successful, because record companies and writers like to put things under labels.
"Music is about passing on knowledge, passing on songs. You can say, 'Well, it's just a song,' and that's kind of true, but when people get together, that's something they often do, they sing songs and it brings them together.
"With the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, we wanted to do something that helps preserve the culture of the state, and, just as importantly, give people pride about where they live. ... We think it's important to give young people -- and old people, too -- a sense of where they live and a sense of pride in where they live," Lipton said.
The monthly luncheons are just one of the ongoing efforts for senior members of the Charleston Y.
"The Y is more than a gym-and-swim; we offer social activities for our seniors," said YMCA of Kanawha Valley Communications Director Anthony Lewis. "The monthly luncheons also offer a social aspect to our programs. We invited Michael from the Music Hall of Fame this month, to discuss some of the music I'm sure they've heard of and are familiar with."
Donna O'Field of Charleston's West Side is one of the organizers of the Senior Spirit Lunches. She has attended the luncheons for the past five years.
"We meet on the second Wednesday of each month. We've had as many as 40 Y members come to one and 17 another time. We average about 24 or 25 people. It's for anybody who's a member of the YMCA that's a senior. It's a carry-in, bring-a-dish lunch; we all share. We enjoy lunch and then we enjoy a speaker or a slide presentation. Lots of times it's like a 'lunch and learn,' because we have somebody from the Heart Association or talking about diabetes. I'm really looking forward today to rock and roll," O'Field said.
"It's like a social get-together -- have a good time, meet new people," she added. "They say that things like that for seniors are so important for mental health, and this is a good opportunity for seniors to interact. At Christmas, we play games, give prizes and things like that."
Like many of her fellow diners, Ann Weimer of South Hills is a member of the YMCA's Silver Sneakers program. As well as helping organize the luncheons, she works with the Y's Rock Steady Boxing classes that are designed to help those with Parkinson's disease. "We meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. That's open to Parkinson's patients at no cost. They give you a workout so you have to go home and take a nap," she said with a smile.
Weimer said she has also attended the senior luncheons there for about five years.
"I've always worked. So now I'm retired. I think it's an opportunity to meet new people, to have an opportunity to sit and share and chat and try each other's food. We find out who's a cook and who's not. I'm not. I might bring something, but I'm not a real good cook," Weimer said.
Betty White of Cross Lanes is also a Senior Spirit Lunch coordinator. She has been involved with the Charleston Family YMCA since 2005.
"I do water aerobics two days a week," she said. "I also do some of the machines.
"We have some really, really interesting speakers. Also, it's a time to socialize, which I think is important as well as the working out. The socializing part is great," White said.
Senior-centric Y offerings include open pickleball play and personal training sessions, among other workout options. The Silver Sneakers program offers senior-oriented exercise possibilities such as circuit training, yoga, stability and the Silver & Strong group, which helps participants improve balance, coordination and mobility.
The Charleston Family YMCA is located at 100 YMCA Drive in Charleston. For further information regarding membership, upcoming luncheons and other ongoing programs, visit the website, ymcaofkv.org/charleston-family-ymca, or call 304-340-3527.