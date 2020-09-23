Audiology and Hearing Aid Services, a Charleston business fixture since 1975, is moving a few miles eastward to Kanawha City to serve its clients in updated, more spacious offices.
Audiology and Hearing Aid Services Director of Operations Cheryl L. Scarbro said Drs. Ashley Engle and Katheryn S. Monk and the staff of five at 2205 Washington St., E., are relocating into new quarters at 4501 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. The practice will open for its clients on Thursday, Oct. 1.
"It will give us more space, more parking, and just, in general, more exposure," Scarbro said. "It's a bigger office."
Audiology and Hearing Aid Services was founded 45 years ago by Dr. Vincent Lustig, who still owns the current site near the state Capitol. Scarbro said Lustig sold the Washington Street property to Engle after he retired from full-time work at the practice two years ago.
For more information about Audiology and Hearing Aid Services, call 304-345-8522 or go to www.audiologyandhearingaidservices.com. The practice also has a Facebook page.