Auditions to be held for CLOG's spring production of 'Memphis'

The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct singing, reading and dance auditions next week for "Memphis: The Musical" at its headquarters, 411 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston's West Side.
"Memphis" is set in the places where rock and roll was born in the 1950s: the seedy nightclubs, radio stations and recording studios of the musically rich Tennessee city. With an original score, it tells the fictional story of DJ Huey Calhoun, a good ol’ local boy with a passion for R&B (loosely based on Memphis disc jockey Dewey Phillips, one of the first white DJs to play black music in the 1950s) and Felicia Farrell, an up-and-coming black singer that he meets one fateful night on Beale Street.
Despite the objections of their loved ones (Huey’s close-minded Mama and Felicia’s cautious brother, a club owner), they embark on a dangerous romance as Huey optimistically believes music can transcend race.
With a soulful score and vibrant dance numbers, "Memphis" is an adventure of music and love in the 1950s South.
"Memphis" played on Broadway from 2009 through 2012, with music and lyrics by David Bryan, former keyboard player for Bon Jovi, and lyrics and book by Joe DiPietro, playwright and lyricist for the long-running off-Broadway show "I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change." "Memphis" won four 2010 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Available roles and descriptions are:
• Huey: Caucasian, 20s-30s. Frenzied, bombastic, motor-mouthed hero, who talks his way into becoming a DJ at a local white radio station; tenor with a great feel for pop/rock/R&B style.
• Felicia: African-American, 20s-30s. Lovely, wide-eyed, gifted singer; follows her heart and falls in love with Huey while living in a segregated Memphis of the '50s.
• Delray: African-American man, 30s-50. Felicia’s older brother; owns the club on Beale Street where she sings; realistic, cautious, protective; bari-tenor with great pop/rock/R&B voice.
• Gladys: Caucasian, 40s-60s. Huey’s stern, traditional, blue-collar, Southern mother; has worked her entire life to support herself and her son; strong singer with alto-belt mix; strong actress with comic skills
• Bobby: African-American man, 30s-40s. Janitor at Mr. Simmons’ radio station. Full of personality and heart; great Gospel voice; actor comfortable with physicality and movement; comic skills a plus
• Mr. Simmons: Caucasian, 40s-60s. Conservative owner of the radio station where Huey gets his start; strong Southern, commanding businessman willing to take a chance on Huey; actor comfortable with singing.
• Gator: African-American; a soft-spoken bartender at Delray’s, tenor, featured singer/actor.
Other roles include: Gordan Grant, Caucasian executive from RCA Records in New York; Martin Holton, Caucasian TV executive from New York; Buck Wiley, Caucasian DJ and former host of “Boppin’ with the Blues;” Perry Como, American singer; Wailin’ Joe, African-American singer in the style of Little Richard; Selma, Laverne and Bessie, African-American back-up singers for Felicia; the Rev. Calvin Hobson, African-American pastor at the First Baptist Church.
Also needed are a large male and female ensemble, of all ethnicities, ranging from older teenagers to 50s who are singers, dancers or singer/dancers.
Singing auditions will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3. Singers should have a prepared selection to perform; bring sheet music for numbers not from "Memphis" for the accompanist.
Reading auditions will start at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Scripts will be provided.
Dance auditions will get underway at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Those auditioning should dress to dance; combinations will be taught.
CLOG will present "Memphis: The Musical" at 7:30 p.m. on April 24-25 and May 1-2 and at 2 p.m. May 3 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater.
Nina Denton Pasinetti will be the director/choreographer for the production, with Bobby Hodges Jr. as musical director, John Patrick as accompanist and Tom Pasinetti as technical director.