The AVN Corp. Symphony Sunday 2023 will be held on Sunday, June 4, on the University of Charleston lawn, marking and celebrating the event's 40th anniversary.
Along with musical performances by the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and other area groups, Symphony Sunday will feature a food court sponsored by Advanced Physical Therapy, children’s crafts and games sponsored by CAMC and West Virginia American Water, and an artisan area, beginning at 1 p.m.
The event will conclude with a grand finale performance by the WVSO and a fireworks display that illuminates the West Virginia Capitol.
This year’s theme is “There’s No Place Like Home: A Ruby Celebration” to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Symphony Sunday.
A special VIP reception will be held from 6 to 10 p.m., which will give attendees exclusive access to watch the performances from atop UC’s rotunda and patio. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, and champagne will be served. Tickets for the VIP reception cost $75 apiece and can be purchased by calling the WVSO at 304-957-9876, emailing Amanda McDonald at amcdonald@wvsymphony.org or by visiting wvsymphony.org.
The entertainment schedule on the main stage is as follows:
• 1 to 1:30 p.m.: Logan Regional Community Band
• 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.: Kanawha Valley Community Band
• 5:30 to 6:10 p.m.: West Virginia Youth Symphony groups
• 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.: Choruses from the Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society
• 6:50 to 7:20 p.m.: Kanawha Valley Pipes & Drums
• 8 p.m.: West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
Additionally, The Book Nook will be open from 1 until 6 p.m., and vendors will be selling food from 1 until 9:30 p.m.
AVN Corp. Symphony Sunday 2023 is presented by the West Virginia Symphony League Committee. It is being made possible through support from AVN Corporation, the University of Charleston, the City of Charleston, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, Amherst-Madison, Advanced Physical Therapy, Brewer & Company, CAMC, the Central West Virginia Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, Express Employment Professionals, Greylock Energy, West Virginia American Water, Missy and Art Rubin, and Mike and Shelia Neal.