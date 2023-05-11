Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

23symphony

The AVN Corp. Symphony Sunday 2023 will be held on Sunday, June 4, on the University of Charleston lawn, marking and celebrating the event's 40th anniversary.

Along with musical performances by the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and other area groups, Symphony Sunday will feature a food court sponsored by Advanced Physical Therapy, children’s crafts and games sponsored by CAMC and West Virginia American Water, and an artisan area, beginning at 1 p.m.

