The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, recently announced five organizations in West Virginia, including the Kanawha State Forest Foundation, have each received a 2022 Water and Environment Grant.
The Kanawha State Forest Foundation Inc. is the recipient of $12,000, designated for the completion of the Middle Ridge Trail System at Kanawha State Forest.
The New River Conservancy in Fayette County will receive $40,000, in support of the New River Clean Water Alliance.
The other grant recipients are the Nature Conservancy in Mercer County, $33,500 for enhancements to the Brush Creek Preserve and Bluestone Water Trail; West Virginia Land Trust, $26,338, in support of Little Bluestone-Cooper’s Mill Community Forest in Summers County; and the Coalfield Development Corporation, $185,000 for construction of the West Edge Rainwater Catchment and Raingarden System in Cabell County.
“West Virginia American Water is proud to have five community projects selected for this incredibly competitive grant opportunity through the American Water Charitable Foundation,” said Robert Burton, president, West Virginia American Water in a release. “The Foundation awarded $1.5 million through this program, and over $296,000 is being invested directly into the Mountain State. We deeply appreciate the Foundation and their recognition of the tremendous organizations in West Virginia supporting water and environment initiatives.”
The Water and the Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.
“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with organizations across West Virginia American Water’s service territory to provide equitable and accessible projects and programs focused on clean water, environmental education, access to water-based recreation and more,” said Carrie Williams, American Water Charitable Foundation president, in the release. “Funding for the Water and the Environment grant will create high-impact projects that engage communities in learning how every drop counts.”