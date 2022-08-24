Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, recently announced five organizations in West Virginia, including the Kanawha State Forest Foundation, have each received a 2022 Water and Environment Grant.

The Kanawha State Forest Foundation Inc. is the recipient of $12,000, designated for the completion of the Middle Ridge Trail System at Kanawha State Forest.

