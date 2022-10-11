Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships, which includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota Beckley and Advantage Toyota Barboursville, announced a partnership with multiple schools in West Virginia and United Ways of West Virginia at its West Side location in the Patrick Street Plaza on Oct. 4.

More than $300,000 will be donated by the dealership to provide basic needs such as food, clothing, shoes, coats, and hygiene products to students in need. Working in conjunction with the Department of Education and Communities in Schools, the funds will support “virtual pantries” in more than 260 schools in West Virginia.

Tags

Recommended for you