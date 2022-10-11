The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships, which includes Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota Beckley and Advantage Toyota Barboursville, announced a partnership with multiple schools in West Virginia and United Ways of West Virginia at its West Side location in the Patrick Street Plaza on Oct. 4.
More than $300,000 will be donated by the dealership to provide basic needs such as food, clothing, shoes, coats, and hygiene products to students in need. Working in conjunction with the Department of Education and Communities in Schools, the funds will support “virtual pantries” in more than 260 schools in West Virginia.
Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships principals, staff and guests, including first lady Cathy Justice and other state and local officials, welcomed West Virginia University President Dr. Gordon Gee, who accepted a gift of $50,000 to West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley, and Marshall University President Brad Smith, who received a $30,000 gift for the Huntington school.
“Growing up in Boone County, we saw our share of families in crisis,” Ball Toyota President Shawn Ball said prior to the event. “David Ball, my brother and partner, and I wanted to find a way to bring some relief to kids. Our goal is to raise awareness by shining a light on the issues. The donations allow us to work with teachers and staff to provide essential items to students.”