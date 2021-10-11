The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships formally announced its newest partnership with West Virginia Court Appointed Special Advocates and United Ways of West Virginia at the Ball Toyota Charleston location on Friday, Oct. 8.
Through the partnership, the Ball Toyota dealership group will donate more than $250,000 to support children assisted through the court system by state CASA volunteers.
Ball Toyota President Shawn Ball said concern for West Virginia children’s well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic was a significant impetus for forming the partnership.
“We have all seen a rise in the number of cases of child abuse and neglect across the state. My brother and partner David Ball and I wanted to find a way to bring some relief to kids.
“Growing up in Boone County, we saw our share of families in crisis. Raising awareness, shining a light on poverty is the goal. We all need to work toward a solution and protect our children,” he said.
Ball Toyota officials then identified WV CASA as an outlet to network with child welfare professionals, circuit courts and United Ways of West Virginia and best reach and serve children in emergency situations. The funds will be applied in all 55 counties of the state.
Marking its 30th anniversary this year, WV CASA maintains support and collaboration among 10 local CASA programs around the Mountain State. The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships’ donation will assist WV CASA further in the nonprofit agency’s goal to provide trained volunteers to advocate for children statewide.
According to WV CASA literature, hundreds of West Virginians have volunteered five to seven hours each month to advocate for children and youth involved in child protection cases over the past three decades. To commemorate 30 years of service, CASA set a goal of welcoming 30 new volunteers to its statewide network of advocates in 2021. More information regarding volunteer opportunities is posted at www.wvcasa.org.
Friday’s audience and speakers at the partnership announcement included CASA program leaders from around the state, United Way executive directors, statewide and county judiciaries and legal representatives and local and state elected officials.
Among them was United Way of Central WV Executive Director Margaret O’Neal, who also moderated the event. “The United Ways have worked with the Ball family for a couple of years now,” O’Neal said, “so it’s a way of spreading funding statewide and make sure all the CASAs have a connection to somebody who can help with things they need. They can call straight to their local United Way from whatever region of West Virginia they’re in, they’ll tell us what they need and we’ll ship it, deliver it or take it to them, usually the same day.”
“This gift is a service to our future and our present: our children,” said Del. Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia), who also is a WV CASA board member. “’Court appointed’ means that those children have gone through trauma and abuse. Child advocacy is the blood, sweat and tears of every CASA director, employee, volunteer and board member. The Ball family has given us more than just a check; they have paved the way to make sure that no child within the borders of West Virginia will go without. Being a board member and a member of the Legislature, I see we can work collectively to decrease the numbers in abuse and neglect. ... It is nonpartisan when it comes to taking care of all Mountaineers.
“Following through with this donation, the glue to many of our organizations is our volunteers, so please think about sacrificing a little bit of your time to volunteer with United Way or with CASA,” Walker told the audience.
Ball Toyota officials also presented the dealerships’ annual financial gift of $50,000 to West Virginia University Institute of Technology during Friday’s program. WVU President E. Gordon Gee and WVU Tech President Carolyn Long attended and spoke at Friday’s event.
Long said $40,000 of the $50,000 gift will go toward scholarships, while the other $10,000 will be applied toward an emergency contingency fund for Tech students.
“The university really works on three premises,” Gee said to the gathering. “One is education, not just a university education, but from pre-K through life. When you have an educated population, that’s where you’re helping right now. Secondly is health care, and you’re helping with that, too. If you don’t have a healthy population, you don’t have a healthy state. And the third thing is about what you’re doing here, it’s about prosperity, it’s about paying jobs and making sure people have opportunities to flourish and thrive in this great state.
“It’s wonderful that their relationship with the university has grown into this relationship with CASA. I think the generosity of the Ball family is not only important, but it is also a signal about the importance of what we’re trying to accomplish in this state in terms of making sure our children thrive,” Gee added afterward.
The Toyota Family of Dealerships includes Ball Toyota Charleston at the Patrick Street Plaza in Charleston, L&S Toyota of Beckley and Advantage Toyota of Barboursville.