Local and regional musicians, ranging from solo artists to pop, country, punk, funk and folk duos, trios and bands, will take the stage to try to take titles with their talents in the St. Albans Battle of the Bands on three upcoming Saturdays this month.
Musicians will compete in one of three categories: Rock, Country and Everything Else, in two subdivisions: Amateur/Aspiring and Pro/Semi-Pro. Competitors will include Ali3n Sup3r J3sus from Nitro, Alondra Johnson from Charleston, The Apurna Project (Nick McGrew of Charleston), Abandon the Ship from Charleston, Bread & Circus, Bradly Vaughn and The Tin Pan Parade, Burnsville Drive, the brother-and-sister duo Verdeant from Raleigh County, Sonic Threshold from Charleston, Mike Bennett of Charleston, the Naked Robots out of Huntington, Pinky’s Brains of Charleston, The Heavy Hitters Band from Huntington and Jay Parade, a three-piece, punk band based in Charleston.
The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring the Battle of the Bands as part of the Colesmouth Concert Series. Parks and Recreation Department Program Coordinator Scott Tweedy, along with Mandy Elswick, Trish Lindsay, Tony Romeo and Jim Snyder, have been organizing the event that’s been several months in the making, upended from its debut last year due to the pandemic.
“We wanted to do this in May 2020 and then COVID-19 hit,” Tweedy said last week. “We started meeting around the first of the year. We didn’t charge anybody to enter the competition, and we opened it up to rock, country or anything in between.
“Hopefully, the weather will hold up and we’ll pretty good days for people to get outside to listen to music,” he said.
The performers will play on Saturdays, Sept. 11, 18 and 25, along the banks of the Kanawha River at St. Albans Roadside Park. Competition will get underway at 5 p.m. each evening. The Sept. 11 and Sept. 18 performances will be preliminary competitions, with the finals with those winners and judging on Sept. 25, Finale Night. The ultimate winner(s) will receive four hours of professional studio time, bookings at local venues such as the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans, promotional packages and other prizes.
Admission is free for each performance. Food trucks will be at the park with a variety of items for purchase, Tweedy said.
St. Albans Roadside Park is located along U.S. 60 in St. Albans at 612-736 MacCorkle Ave., S.W.
For additional information plus updates, visit the S.A. Battle of the Bands page on Facebook or go to the event website, www.sabattleofbands.com.