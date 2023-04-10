Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Belle Chemical Company has launched an educational coloring book, "The Things We Make: Belle Chemical Company," designed in collaboration with the Graphic Design Class at the Carver Career and Technical Education Center in Malden.

The simulated workplace project has provided Carver Career Center Graphic Design students with the opportunity to work with a client and helped them gain a better understanding of the communication and processes involved in creating a finalized project in a graphic design agency environment.

