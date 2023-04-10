Belle Chemical Company has launched an educational coloring book, "The Things We Make: Belle Chemical Company," designed in collaboration with the Graphic Design Class at the Carver Career and Technical Education Center in Malden.
The simulated workplace project has provided Carver Career Center Graphic Design students with the opportunity to work with a client and helped them gain a better understanding of the communication and processes involved in creating a finalized project in a graphic design agency environment.
During community engagements in 2022, the strategic engagement and communications team at Belle Chemical saw a need for a learning tool to help connect students with the chemical manufacturing process, Belle Chemical Company Operations Manager Alicha Hunt said.
“As we communicated with students about who we are at Belle Chemical," Hunt explained, "we needed a visualization tool for the younger students to connect with and understand what chemical manufacturing is and what we do as their neighbors. We have worked with Carver before through their Manufacturing Prep class and felt this would be a perfect fit for their graphic design program.”
"The Things We Make: Belle Chemical Company" is a 20-page coloring book that compares the chemical manufacturing process to baking a cake for students in elementary school. The project highlights Belle Chemical’s product dimethylacetamide, a key ingredient in the manufacturing process for synthetic fibers used in clothes such as leggings, swimsuits and other products, Hunt said.
“We chose to highlight DMAc in this project because, chances are, the students have something in their closet, since our product is used to manufacture fibers,” she said. "We manufacture intermediate chemicals that are used as raw materials in other manufacturing processes, and sometimes it is hard to create a tangible connection to our products. We hope students can learn from this coloring book and connect our products to things they use and wear every day.”
The collaboration with Carver Career and Technical Education Center’s Graphic Design program, led by program Denise Dodson, got underway in August 2022.
“Belle Chemical provided the students with the rough copy for the outline of the book and then allowed the students to expand upon their creativity in the process,” Dotson said. “This project has allowed the students to understand the many variations a project can take when working with a client. They need to understand how to accept feedback a client can provide and adapt to making the changes. Belle provided the students with collaborative interaction that will be very beneficial for them if they pursue graphic design careers.”
"The Things We Make: Belle Chemical Company" will also launch the two STEM-learning characters created by Carver Career Center senior Abigail Brandt. The characters, Abby and Max, are super-hero chemists who walk students through the manufacturing process at Belle Chemical in the book.
“These are characters we plan to utilize to help promote STEM education and learning for elementary-age students. We need students to know the types of jobs and careers that are available in the area in the chemical manufacturing industry. This coloring book and the STEM-learning characters will be vital tools in communicating to our future workforce,” Hunt said.
The project allowed for creative student input and went through many changes before the final product was completed, she added. Each student was assigned a page in the coloring book to develop the design based on the copy provided.
“My students definitely learned patience,” Dodson said. “They realized that just because you have a computer in front of you doesn’t mean something is created quickly. There is a process to follow when creating something that will be printed 500 times or more.
"The area I noticed them growing most is their self-confidence," Dodson added. "As they watched the book come together, they could see they were a part of something bigger -- it wasn’t just one page, but a 20-page coloring book, and they are proud of themselves for being a part of it.”
Printed earlier this month, "The Things We Make: Belle Chemical Company" will be available at the Riverside Public Library, and Belle Chemical Company will be distributing the coloring books at community and educational events throughout 2023.
Belle Chemical Company is an affiliate of Cornerstone located in Belle. The company is a methylamines and derivatives producer, and its products are used in a wide array of industries. For more information about Belle Chemical, visit www.bellechemco.com.