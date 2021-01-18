An Upper Kanawha Valley performing arts group is uprooting its name, as the BlackRoot Theater in Belle is now officially the Mountain Roots Community Theater.
Founder Cathy Deobler of Belle explained that the name change is a bit more like a transplant to reflect local heritage than a major overhaul.
“We’re still who we are; it doesn’t change anything about what we’re doing,” Deobler said last week. “We originally named it the BlackRoot Theater after the blackroot flower.
“We did some polling,” she said, “and talked to some people we trusted and together came up with new name. It’s indicative of West Virginia being the Mountain State and that we’ve got our roots here.”
A California transplant herself, Deobler established the BlackRoot Theater three years ago at the former Fastenal Building site at the Quincy Mall, 2700 Dupont Ave. in Belle. At the recommendation of a fellow actor while she was living in Los Angeles, Deobler relocated to the Upper Kanawha Valley and was a volunteer drama teacher at Riverside High School before launching her own theater.
The Mountain Roots Community Theater held in-person, socially distanced auditions earlier this month for its forthcoming production of David Ives’ “All in the Timing,” a collection of six, one-act, comedic plays.
Deobler will be one of the “All in the Timing” cast members, joined on stage by area actors Michelle Carlson Brooks, Caroline Chamness, Jacob Clements, Seth Levandowsky, Shelly McClure, Bill Rainey, Jada Russell, Jamie Smoot, Jeannie Wilkinson, and Casey Woods.
“I would have loved to have seen more people audition, but a lot of people are concerned with COVID-19,” Deobler said. “We’re the only theater in this area doing in-person shows, with everybody fully masked and socially distanced. I understand that, due to COVID-19, a lot of people are not quite ready to get back out yet. I’ve had quite a few actors who’ve worked with us in the past tell me they want to wait one more show [before auditioning].”
Should the weather be unseasonably warm enough in March, she said, “All in the Timing” may be performed outdoors, drive-in style as some of last year’s productions were staged to promote safety. Otherwise, it will be performed at the theater, with actors wearing protective face screens, socially distanced seating, and audience members required to wear masks.
Following “All in the Timing”’s run over the first two weekends in March (Friday and Saturday performances will start at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows will begin at 3 p.m.), Deobler hopes to produce and direct productions of “Hamlet” in June, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in September, and “A Christmas Carol” in December.
The Mountain Roots Community Theater is also beginning rehearsals for its children’s production of “Treasure Island” this week. Deobler noted that there are still some available slots for stage pirates and sailors ages 7 to 17.
Along with its stage productions, the Mountain Roots Community Theatre hosts an “Anything Goes” open-mic program on the third Fridays of every month at 8 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Performers can reserve slots by contacting Deobler in advance.
Additional information is available by calling 681-264-0776, emailing mountainrootstheatre@gmail.com, or visiting the website, www.mountainrootstheatre.org, or the group’s Facebook page.