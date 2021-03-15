Mountain Roots Community Theatre in Belle will hold in-person and virtual auditions next week for its upcoming performances of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.”
Directed by Doug Minnerly, “The Tempest” is scheduled to be presented June 4 through June 13 at the Belle theater.
The production will practice open casting with respect to race, ethnicity, gender, and ability. Parts may be doubled as needed.
Sides will be available for reading at the audition. Those auditioning may also choose to prepare a Shakespeare sonnet.
Auditions will be held in person from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, March 22; in person from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 23; and via Zoom from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 22.
The in-person auditions will be conducted at Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East Dupont Ave. in Belle (in the former Fastenal Building in Quincy Center).
Ages of most characters can vary widely. The text specifies that the character Miranda is 15 years old. Ferdinand is probably also meant to be in his late teens.
Roles available include:
• Alonso, king of Naples
• Sebastian, his brother Prospero, the right Duke of Milan
• Antonio, his brother, the usurping Duke of Milan
• Ferdinand, son to the king of Naples
• Gonzalo, an honest, old counselor
• Caliban, a savage and deformed slave
• Trinculo, a jester
• Stephano, a drunken butler
• Master of a ship
• Boatswain
• Mariners (also appear as various spirits)
• Miranda, daughter to Prospero
• Ariel, an airy spirit
• Apparitions
• Iris, Ceres, Juno, goddesses
• Nymphs, reapers, attendants to the goddesses.
According to the Mountain Roots Community Theatre website, rehearsals for “The Tempest” will get underway on Monday, March 29.
To schedule an audition slot or receive a Zoom link to audition virtually, contact Cathy Deobler at 681-264-0776 or mountainrootstheatre@gmail.com or visit the website, mountainrootstheatre.org.