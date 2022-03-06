Mountain Roots Community Theatre in Belle will present the Agatha Christie mystery “And Then There Were None” on stage for three performances this weekend.
Show times are 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13.
“And Then There Were None” cast members include Michele Carlson Brooks as Terry Williams, the housekeeper; Katie Marberry as Ethel Rogers, the cook; Thomas Q. Halstead as Fred Narracott, the delivery man, and Anthony Marston, the playboy; Joe Wallace as Philip Lombard, the adventurer; Shelly Faye as Vera Claythorne, the secretary; Casey Woods as William Blore, the detective; Jeannie Wilkinson as Emily Brent, the spinster; Bud Anderson as John MacKenzie, the general; John W. Halstead as Lawrence Wargrave, the judge; and Paige Workman as Barbara Armstrong, the doctor.
Cathy Deobler is directing “And Then There Were None,” with Lawrence Burgess providing light and sound design.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Patrons can receive a $2 discount on their ticket fee by bringing a nonperishable food item to donate to the Riverside Food Pantry.
Tickets can be ordered online at mountainrootstheatre.org. They can also be purchased at the door prior to each performance or by calling 681-264-0776.
Mountain Roots Community Theatre is located at 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, in the Quincy Center. More information about the organization is available on the website listed above.