You better watch out, you may want to cry — Krampus is coming to town.
That town will be Belle, when the Mountain Roots Community Theatre in the Quincy Center presents a dark Christmas celebration with Krampus, from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
As described by Amy Tikkanen on britannica.com, Krampus is a long-time legend in Central European culture, a half-goat, half-demon monster who punishes misbehaving children at Christmastime. Believed to be of Germanic origin, Krampus’ name derives from the German word “Krampen,” which translates to “claw” in English. Legends also claim he is the son of Hel, the Norse god of the underworld. He — and St. Nicholas — are reputed to arrive on the evening of Dec. 5 (Krampusnacht/“Krampus Night”). While St. Nick does his benevolent gift-giving routine for good children, Krampus beats naughty youngsters with branches and sticks (or does worse things that are best left to the imagination).
Mountain Roots Community Theatre founder and artistic and managing director Cathy Deobler said the Krampus program is the brainchild of the theater’s new marketing director, Jana O’Dell. “She’s come up with some creative and wonderful ideas for us as a community theater. We were sharing ideas and thought everybody does programs with Santa — let’s do one with Krampus,” Deobler said.
She added that the theater also plans to host future theme days for families, such as a Superman Day in January and a Cowboy Day later in 2023, as well as its stage shows, wrestling matches, open mic nights, and other community-oriented fare throughout the year.
The cost of Sunday evening’s event is $15 per person, which will include Krampus-themed crafts, refreshments, dark Christmas music, and an 8-inch-by-10-inch photograph with Krampus. (Deobler said parents should use their discretion when bringing their children to the event.)
The Mountain Roots Community Theatre will preface Krampus’ appearance with a more traditional Christmas program, “An Appalachian Christmas Carol,” at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. A localized spin on Charles Dickens’ venerable “A Christmas Carol,” “An Appalachian Christmas Carol” will feature Bill Rainey as the Ebenezer Scrooge character, named Samuel Dixon, after a West Virginia coal mine owner. Rainey will be joined on stage by Scott Brown, Katelyn Browning, Olivia Browning, Jaidyn Schoolcraft, Draidyn O’Dell, Lyric O’Dell, Abby Berry, Jamie Smoot, Natalie Schoolcraft, Caroline Chamness, Skylar Balser, Elijah Schoolcraft, Cheyenne Petty, Jeannie Wilkinson, Juliana Balser, and Veda O’Dell.
“You may notice many of our cast members share the same last name,” Deobler noted. “Community theater is truly a family affair. We have many siblings and some parents sharing this experience with their children.”
“An Appalachian Christmas Carol” tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Patrons can receive a $2 discount when they donate a nonperishable food item for the Belle Food Pantry.
The theater will also host a more conventional, family-friendly Christmas program on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 4 until 6 p.m. Kids, teenagers and parents can create crafts, quaff cocoa, eat cookies, pen letters to Santa Claus, get a gift from Santa, and more during Saturday’s event. The cost is $25 for one or two children or $50 for three or more children, which includes an 8-inch-by-10-inch photo with Santa as well as the activities listed above.
The Mountain Roots Community Theatre is located at 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle. For tickets or additional information regarding Sunday’s Krampus event or “An Appalachian Christmas Carol,” call 681-264-0776, email MountainRootsTheatre@gmail or visit the MRCT website, MountainRootsTheatre.org. (Registration is encouraged for Saturday’s family event and Sunday’s Krampus gathering, to ensure enough craft supplies and refreshments are on hand. To pre-register, text Jana at 304-926-7141.)
January events
The MRCT will also conduct auditions and launch rehearsals next month for three of its early 2023 productions.
Auditions for “The Laramie Project” will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, and noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. No audition appointments are required. All roles are open to any gender and ethnicity. Due to adult themes, the age range is 18 and older, but actors ages 14 to 17 can audition with parental permission.
“The Laramie Project” performance dates are between March 17 and March 26.
Rehearsals for a Mountain Roots Teens (ages 13 to 17) production of “Little Women” will begin on Jan. 9, and a Mountain Roots Kids production, “The Adventures of Tom & Huck” (ages 7 to 12) will start on Jan. 10; no auditions are necessary for the children’s and teenagers’ shows.
The theater is starting a four-week theater class in January for home-schooled children as well. Tuition is $75 for one child and $50 for each additional child per family.
Additional information regarding each of the stage shows and the home-school theater class is posted on the Mountain Roots Community Theater website and Facebook page.