Combining stagecraft and mid-20th century broadcasting techniques, Mountain Roots Community Theatre will present "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," in Belle, beginning on Friday evening.
Cast members for the stage production, written by Joe Landry, include Katelin Browning, Cathy Deobler, Shelly Faye, Lachlan Mulholland, Brett Smith, Jamie Smoot, Brittany Whitt Wallace, Jeannie Wilkinson, Danette Workman and Paige Workman.
Doebler is also doubling as the radio play's director, and her fellow actors will be wearing many hats on stage as well, she said.
"It's based on the Jimmy Stewart movie," Doebler said last week, "and it's done in the style of a radio play from the '40s and '50s with a live studio audience. Being a live radio play, all of the actors play multiple roles except the guy playing George Bailey -- he's pretty much in every scene. Everyone else plays about 10 characters, and Danette Workman and Paige Workman also do the sound effects for the show."
Show times are 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.
Mountain Roots Community Theatre is located at 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, in the Quincy Center.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Patrons can receive a $2 discount on their ticket prices by bringing and donating a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.
"The reason we do that is we feel it's important to give back to the community," Doebler explained. "Pretty much every one of our shows has a tie-in with something. Our spring tie-in was with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association; we collected pet-friendly toys, stuffed animals and money for them. Most recently, with 'The Rocky Horror Show,' the tie-in was with West Virginia Health Right; if you brought a personal hygiene item for their residents, you got a discount."
Tickets for "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" can be purchased at the door, online at mountainrootstheatre.org or by calling 681-264-0776.